Kevin Costner is ‘officially a Swiftie’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Kevin Costner is a man of many hats (most of them Western), but he’s also known for producing, directing, and a music career that we didn’t initially expect from him. The actor began Kevin Costner & Modern West in 2007, so it’s safe to say that the mega-talent knows a thing or two about music, and he’s singing the praises of another superstar after attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour in Los Angeles.

That’s right, Costner has added Swiftie to his list of monikers, and it’s no surprise to those who know his journey. Not only does he have a teenage daughter, he’s been going through an emotional season in his own life, and who better to help one navigate the highs and lows of life than Swift herself?

With songs like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “All Too Well” to “Delicate” and “August” — there’s a lot Swift was bringing to the table that Coster might not just be able to enjoy, but relate to. It’s not just the emotion in her music, but the way it brings listeners from all walks of life together as one.

My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at @taylorswift13. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.



I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie! pic.twitter.com/gdAVUrMKsA — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) August 10, 2023

Calling it an “inspiring night,” Costner also shouted praise to Swift’s band, noting the talent they brought to the stage and how much he enjoyed watching them. Fans of Swift were in the same boat, but they also took a moment to watch Costner as they spotted him in the crowd, many pointing out his reaction to Swift singing one of her most iconic songs.

Kevin Costner was having the time of his life at TaylorSwift ErasTour 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ukb6TSjRqh — EkeNarrate (@EkeNarrate) August 8, 2023

We certainly hope Costner had a blast at the concert, and by his own admission of becoming a Swiftie, we have a feeling this won’t be the last time he’s spotted as a show. There’s nothing like a father/daughter night out, bonding over music and living a once-in-a-lifetime moment together. Who knows, maybe next time Costner will be passing out friendship bracelets.