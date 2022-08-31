Kevin Costner’s new Western fills out cast

Kevin Costner is in a career renaissance of sorts. One of the biggest actors and directors of the 1990s (he won an Oscar for directing the classic film Dances With Wolves), he saw his career take a hit after the phenomenal bomb that was Waterworld in 1995.

However, ever since he took on the role of John Dutton in the incredibly popular show Yellowstone, he’s been back on the rise and people are again recognizing him as a the monster Hollywood talent he’s always been. His next project is a Western epic aptly titled Horizon, and Deadline shared that he’s filled out the cast with some interesting actors.

Actors Michael Rooker, Jena Malone, Tatanka Means, and Alejandro Edda are all going to be a part of the new film, and they join previously-cast actors Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Haden Church.

Costner co-wrote the movie with Jon Baird, and he’ll direct and star in it as well. The new movie is in Costner’s wheelhouse: A post-Civil War era movie about settlement and expansion. This is the same timeline for Wolves, and that worked out very well for Costner last time.

The actor hasn’t directed a film since the hit 2003 film Open Range. As for Malone, she has a lengthy acting resume and recently appeared in the Amazon show Goliath, and the Sabrina Doyle movie Lorelei. She also appeared with Costner in the popular limited series Hatfields & McCoys.

Edda recently appeared in Snowfall on the FX network as Rubén, a role he’ll be reprising for season 6. He also appeared with Tom Cruise in the 2017 movie American Made. Means will star as one of the first Native American FBI agents in the upcoming Apple TV Plus Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, and Rooker played Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy.

There’s no release date just yet for the film, but we’ll keep you posted when we hear anything.