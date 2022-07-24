Kevin Feige supports Ryan Gosling as the MCU’s Ghost Rider

If there is anything that matches the hype around the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU, it is fans wanting Ryan Gosling to join its ever-expanding horizons. The actor recently made the day of every MCU fan when he revealed that if given the chance to join the coveted land of Marvel superheroes, he would love to play the antihero Ghost Rider. And surprisingly, Marvel boss Kevin Feige couldn’t agree more.

After wrapping up the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Feige engaged in a chat with MTV News and wholeheartedly supported the enticing possibility of Ryan Gosling making his MCU debut as the Spirit of Vengeance.

If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider. Ryan’s amazing. I’d love to find him a place in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than any major movie coming out.

The role of the badass antihero has been previously played in two movies by Nicholas Cage; interestingly, actress Eva Mendes, Gosling’s real-life partner, played his love interest in both films.

Gosling had recently discussed his possible Marvel future and while he had promptly shut down rumours that he is set to play the MCU superhero Nova, he did express his wish to play the role of Ghost Rider. With Kevin Feige’s blessing seconding this undeniably exciting casting, the chances of the Barbie star entering the world of Marvel after Mattel just skyrocketed.

Till that happens, you can catch the La La Land star in the upcoming film Barbie opposite Margot Robbie.