KFC is mixing flowers and fried chicken for Mother’s Day this year

KFC is partnering with ProFlowers to bring a one-of-a-kind gift to the mother in your life this Mother’s Day — and it is incredible.

The most important woman in your life certainly deserves it all, and for Mother’s Day this year, KFC is offering you the chance to give it to her.

In partnering with ProFlowers, KFC announced that the “Kentucky Fried Buckquet” would be available to restaurant-goers who order the KFC Sides Lover Meal on KFC.com or the KFC mobile app between May 1 and May 3.

Food & Wine shared the following statement from chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., Nick Chavez:

“A regular bouquet of flowers is a good gift for mom, but a Sides Lovers Meal and Kentucky Fried Buckquet is a finger-lickin’ good way to take Mother’s Day from a 10 to an 11. With three sides, four buttery biscuits, and the unforgettable — truly — fried chicken and flower table decoration, everybody is sure to get something they like to eat, and mom is sure to smile.”

The Mother’s Day DIY arrangement comes from ProFlowers and will contain 12 roses, a glass vase with a KFC stick-on to go around it, a Mother’s Day card, and eight skewers on which you can place your fried chicken.

After ordering the meal between May 1 and 3, you’ll receive a promo code for the Mother’s Day gift. You must use the code at ProFlowers by May 5 at 2 pm ET.

Mind you, the fried chicken is not included with the arrangement, so you’ll want to make sure you hit your local KFC to grab the Sides Lover Meal, or any meal, before the big day! Here’s to moms — and fried chicken!