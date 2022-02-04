Kanye West is once again airing out his dirty laundry in public — this time, over his daughter North’s social media presence. But Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian is not having it and quickly shut down her ex’s theatrics.

On Friday morning, West launched into one of his trademark all-caps diatribes on Instagram over the shared Kim and North TikTok account, where the mother and daughter team often post cute and harmless videos.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” West wrote, along with a screenshot from one of North’s videos.

There’s a lot to unpack here. First and foremost, Kanye writing that it’s “his first divorce” is a dirty and unnecessary move, in an underhanded reference to Kardashian’s failed marriages to music producer Damon Thomas and NBA player Kris Humphries. Secondly, Kanye West is an actual billionaire. While you or I may take to social media to ask for legal advice, one would have to imagine West has an entire team at his disposal to provide answers to questions just like this! Third, posting a screenshot of your daughter’s TikTok on Instagram is not the best way to drive the point home that you’d prefer to keep your children off social media.

But that’s all irrelevant, because, within an hour of West’s post, Kardashian released a statement of her own to her Instagram story.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

And that is how it is done, beautiful people. Kardashian is making it increasingly clear that she’s not going to fall for her Ye’s antics and manipulation. So with any luck, the rest of this will play out more with judges and lawyers and less in the court of public opinion.

Hopefully, all parties involved can agree at the very least that North’s bearded dragon, Cheese, belongs on TikTok.