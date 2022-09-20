Kim teases a ‘seriously deep, vulnerable’ premiere episode of ‘The Kardashians’ season 2

Reality TV star and very rich person Kim Kardashian said the new season of her show The Kardashians will be “deep” and “vulnerable.”

The Saturday Night Live host appeared on Good Morning America to hype up the upcoming second season of the show and discuss why it’s different from previous iterations.

“The one thing I’m really excited about for the premiere episode is we haven’t done any promos on it and we’re not going to,” she told GMA anchor Michael Strahan. “It’s like a really seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven’t talked about so I think people will be really surprised and hopefully they will enjoy getting to see the first episode. This season’s about so much independence for me.”

During the interview, GMA also shared a sneak peek of the show. It was sparse, but it showed Kim on the phone with her sister Kendall Jenner and provided some insight into their relationship.

She also shared that it’s gotten easier to deal with public scrutiny over everything that family does, considering she’s been dealing with it for the past 15 years.

“It has gotten easier because I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise,” she said. “We have each other we have ourselves as a support system. I couldn’t do it without my family just because when there’s maybe a little too much noise everyone’s there just to be like ‘OK we know what’s real. We know what’s happening this doesn’t matter.'”

Kardashian also touched on her new private equity firm and the launch of her Skims product. Kanye talk was conspicuously absent, but I have a feeling the premiere will take care of that. Check out the full interview here.

The new season of The Kardashians premieres on Sep. 22 on Hulu.