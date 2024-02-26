King Charles’ right-hand man has the internet going wild, but who is this ‘hot equerry?’

The recent news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has many concerned for the well-being of the monarch, especially if he carries on with his interesting home remedies.

Regardless, in these dark times there is a light there is one thing people have latched onto, and that is the “hot equerry.” He first caught the attention of the public after a TikTok was posted by the account @uktravel. In the video, which was posted a couple of days after the death of Queen Elizabeth, we see him entering Buckingham Palace. Obviously a few people had noticed him before that, but this is when he really started to get noticed. The video says that he is King Charles’ new equerry, and people pretty much came away with two questions: Who is this guy? And what is an equerry?

Who is the “hot equerry?”

The hot equerry, AKA Major Eye Candy, AKA Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, is the King’s right hand man. Since he took the role back in September 2022, Thompson has frequently been spotted by the King’s side at major events such as the coronation, as well as accompanying the King and Queen on visits abroad.

According to People, Thompson is 40 years of age, and is a member of the fifth Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland. Back in 2018, he escorted Queen Elizabeth around Balmoral Castle, and has since risen through the ranks, being promoted to Super Equerry upon Charles’ accession to the throne.

Where is he now?

Lieutenant Colonel Thompson found himself under a lot of scrutiny from the general public. Details regarding his personal life, including whether or not he is single (he’s not), or who he’s dating, ended up prompting him to change his role. According to The Independent, last week Thompson shifted to “a more executive less public-facing role.” He will still remain the senior equerry to King Charles and Queen Camilla, however.

To be fair, the public attention he was getting was ridiculous. There were even TikToks claiming he should be the new James Bond. You know what, now that they mention it, I do kind of see it.

So what is an equerry?

An equerry is an officer who watches over and attends to a member of the royal family. Most royals have one — and for some reason, they’re all hot. People began paying attention to other officers, such as Prince William’s equerry, Commander Rob Dixon, and Queen Camilla’s, Major Ollie Plunket. I’m not sure whether being hot is a requirement for the role or not, but people are definitely noticing a pattern; or maybe it’s just something to do with men in uniform.