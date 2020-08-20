Kirsten Dunst Has No Idea Why She’s On Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Poster

2020 has been one strange and uncomfortable year for everyone. Not only is the entire world still fighting the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but it’s also an extremely important election year for the United States, and it’s exacerbating the already substantial social and political divide in the country.

Donald Trump’s controversial presidency resulted in a massive number of Democrats bidding for the 2020 election earlier this year, leaving a lot of uncertainty about which candidate voters should support, but now that Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are the official nominees, things are finally barreling toward a tense finale on Election Day.

Concerns regarding mail-in voting have been widespread, voter suppression is a worry for many, and a lot of misinformation is being spread leading up to November 3rd. But sadly, most of that is fairly par for the course in modern politics. What isn’t, however, is Kanye West‘s strange bid for the presidency, which he’s outwardly stated is a blatant attempt to steal votes from Biden due to the rapper’s support of President Trump.

Now, West has shared a campaign poster on Twitter which has some unusual pictures included on it. Among them is a photo of actress Kirsten Dunst smiling, though there’s no context as to why she’s been included on the poster at all. The only caption West included along with the poster is the hashtag #2020VISION, leaving plenty up to the imagination.

In fact, not even Dunst knows why she’s there. In response to the tweet, she asked quite simply: “What’s the message here, and why am I part of it?” The Spider-Man 3 star previously endorsed Bernie Sanders in March, and though she’s not since endorsed Joe Biden now that he’s the nominee, it’s assumed that she would support him over Kanye West. For now, though, we’ll all have to wait and see if we hear more about what the use of her photo is all about.