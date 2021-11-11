Kyle Rittenhouse TikTok Shown During Trial — What Happened Next?

On August 25, 2020, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, fatally shot two men and wounded another. The killings, which Rittenhouse claims were in self-defense, took place during a period of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Crowds had taken to the streets in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days prior. Rittenhouse had been present, carrying an AR-15 style rifle which, as of writing, the teen is currently being tried for unlawfully carrying.

Rittenhouse claims he was at the scene to protect a car dealership from vandals and to provide medical aid, having departed his home with a medkit. The two men killed, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, are both reported to have confronted Rittenhouse in an attempt to forcefully take control of his rifle, while Gaige Grosskreutz—who had been carrying a handgun—escaped with an arm wound.

Rittenhouse’s trial is currently ongoing, with the latest live courtroom recording showing him visibly distressed while on the stand.

In a bizarre turn of events, however, Rittenhouse’s presence on social media site TikTok was raised during proceedings, with the prosecution confirming during questions that the account, named ‘4doorsmorewhores’ did, indeed, belong to him. The profile’s description? “Bruh I’m just tryna be famous.”

Kyle Rittenhouse’s TikTok account, used by the prosecutors on cross-examination. “Bruh I’m just tryna be famous.” pic.twitter.com/fZvqjjEVxo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 10, 2021

A degree of disbelief has washed over the internet regarding the case, with some pointing out the incredulity of it all. At one stage, as shown in the clip below, Rittenhouse, straight-faced, is shown confirming his ownership of the account.

Lmfao the prosecutor brings up how Kyle Rittenhouse had a TikTok account with the name 4DOORSMOREWHORES.



The clown show continues. pic.twitter.com/3lD9NkaylB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2021

Yesterday, the prosecution rested its case against the defendant, who faces a life-changing prison term if found guilty of multiple homicides. How likely is that to be the case? There’s still a considerable amount of proceedings to take place before the jury will be called in to make a final verdict, if at all. Lawyers are reportedly seeking a mistrial which, if successful, would see Rittenhouse spared a jail term, at least for the foreseeable future.

Have your own thoughts to share? Drop us a comment in the usual place below.