Lainey Wilson pays tribute to ‘Yellowstone’ with ACM Honors performance

It’s a big night for Paramount’s Yellowstone, as the number one series just won the ACM Film Award at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony.

The ceremony held on Aug. 24 aired on Sept. 13 and paid homage to some of the best and brightest in country music. From Miranda Lambert winning the ACM Triple Crown Award to Shania Twain winning the ACM Poet’s award, the talent was out in droves for the big event.

Yellowstone’s honor came from Lainey Wilson, whose song, Workin’ Overtime, was a highlight of season two’s premiere episode. As the incredible series was honored, Wilson spoke about her song being part of the series.

“I am representing Yellowstone and it’s just – I’m getting to perform the very first song of mine that ever made it onto Yellowstone, “Workin’ Overtime” – it was on season two, episode one, and I’ll never forget just thinking ‘how cool is it that I get a song in this hit TV show, Yellowstone.”

She continued by saying that the dream continued as she is now one of the newest cast members of Yellowstone. That’s right; you’ll see Wilson as Abby when Yellowstone returns for the thrilling 5th season. A lot of new additions are coming into the storyline in the upcoming episodes, but we’re keeping an excited eye on hers.

“Next thing you know, a couple of years later, I am going to be in the show. It’s just weird! I’m honored and I’m humbled and I’m so glad that I get to honor Yellowstone.”

In a quick chat on the carpet before the show, Wilson gave fans some insight into her character, and those who have followed her for years are more excited than ever.

“It’s pretty much me. And it’s cool; I’m getting to sing my own songs, I’m getting to wear my get-up, I just go by the name Abby, so it’s awesome. It really is. This is definitely something that I was not expecting to happen, but I have made a promise and a vow to myself that if doors open, I’m gonna run through ’em.”

Getting to bring so much of herself to the character has only enhanced her time on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and as someone who has truly loved spending the summer in Montana, we can’t wait to see the spark and the joy she brings to the series. A new country singer named Abby getting added to the Yellowstone mix sure is exciting.

Will it lead to chaos, or will it all be smooth sailing? You’ll have to watch to find out. Yellowstone’s fifth season kicks off with a two-hour premiere on November 13.