Lana Condor joined the cast of The Talk to talk about everything from her recent engagement, to the All The Boys franchise and, of course, her upcoming Netflix series, Boo, Bitch.

She also took a moment to prove that she is the actual queen of fitness — and we’re bowing down to her for showing off in her cute yellow dress, purple stockings, and heels! When a highlight reel of Condor and her fiance, Anthony De La Torre, trying to stump each other with riddles was played, everyone laughed at their antics. Then, the hosts of The Talk got involved.

Akbar Gbajabiamila asked Condor to figure out the following riddle:

“You see a boat filled with people, yet there isn’t a single person on board — how is that possible?”

Condor was stumped, as we all were, until we thought about the particular word — single. The answer was that they were all married! Condor had a riddle for the hosts, and she said if they could figure it out, she’d perform a single push-up on stage.

“There is a one-story house in which everything is yellow. Yellow walls, yellow doors, yellow furniture — what color are the stairs?”

The hosts figured it out; since it’s a one-story, there are no stairs! Condor stuck to her word and did a push-up, and Gbajabiamila joined her, announcing that everyone was about to see fitness at its finest.

Of course, the audience loved the moment, showing fans more of Condor’s personality. She rose to stardom with the All The Boys series, but her staying power is truly within her kindness, humor, and compassion.

When asked about All The Boys, she said her desire has always been to tell stories that “make other people feel seen.” Once she booked the first movie, she knew her life would change, and it did — seemingly overnight. It also opened her eyes to something meaningful.

“I think what, I’ll forever be so indebted to and towards it towards the franchise is how many like young Asian women are or Asian mothers or Asian fathers, you know, have come up to me and been like, if I had something like this when I was growing up, maybe, you know, maybe my way of operating through life might have changed a bit because they felt represented. And so to me, that’s like, the most ultimate joy I couldn’t. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

You can see Condor in the All The Boys franchise now and in Boo, Bitch when her new series drops Friday on Netflix.