The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, won’t be airing on HBO Tuesday night as planned. And now, the future of the special seems to be in limbo.

HBO announced the news on Twitter on Monday night, just a day before the special, which featured a wide-ranging conversation with David’s long-time collaborator Larry Charles, was scheduled to air.

“The Larry David Story on HBO Max is being postponed,” tweeted the HBO Documentaries Twitter account. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.”

Likewise, the official trailer was removed from YouTube shortly after the news was announced.

“I’m a total fraud,” David said, speaking about his long-running series Curb Your Enthusiasm, before HBO removed the trailer. “And the Curb outlet for me is this guy I wanna be, and he’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am, and it’s a thrill. I got lucky, and I’ll leave it at that.”

The two-part special was expected to focus on the 74-year-old’s decades-spanning career. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was billed as a “peek behind the proverbial curtain” into David’s life.

HBO’s logline for The Larry David Story says that the documentary “finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.”

HBO provided no additional information or dates for the ostensibly upcoming live production or whether the documentary would ever see the light of day.