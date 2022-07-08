Larry Storch, original voice of the Joker, passes away at age 99

Larry Storch, the first actor to voice an animated version of the Batman’s arch-nemesis The Joker, has passed away at age 99. Storch was beloved by baby boomers and Nick at Nite audiences for his portrayal of the hapless Corporal Randolph Agarn on the classic 1960s sitcom F Troop.

Larry Storch passed away in his sleep last night. He was 99 and always a character. He also appreciated his fans. RIP and thanks for the laughs, Sir! pic.twitter.com/OMIYMnFrWm — Darren DeBari Movie Discussion (@DarrenDebari) July 8, 2022

The sad news was announced on the comedian’s Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight,” the post reads. “We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.” At only six months shy of his 100th birthday, Storch was the last surviving cast member of the F Troop series regulars.

Storch was one of the industry’s most accomplished voice actors and studied at the hand of the legendary Mel Blanc. Storch would be the first actor to portray Batman’s most famous adversary in an animated program when he took on the role for the 1968–1969 Filmation series The Adventures of Batman. He reprised the role in the 1972 series The New Scooby-Doo Movies. He was also known for his voice work as the title character in Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales, one of the first animated Saturday morning cartoon programs.

Storch began his career in stand-up comedy but found himself in high demand as a guest star on TV sitcoms throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s, making over 200 appearances in such classic programs as The Love Boat, Gilligan’s Island, All in the Family, I Dream of Jeannie, Car 54, Where Are You?, and Married…With Children. His greatest claim to fame was his portrayal of Cpl. Agarn, the plucky but often bumbling sidekick to frontier cavalry sergeant O’Rourke, played by Forrest Tucker.

Storch was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Norma née Greve. He is survived by his son Lary May and his daughters, Candace and June.