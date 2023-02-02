Latest DC News: James Gunn says ‘The Flash’ only resets ‘some’ of the DCU and asks fans whether Superman should take off his underwear

DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…

Don’t expect The Flash to wipe the DCEU slate clean says James Gunn: “Some characters remain the same”

Photo via Warner Bros.

In Gunn’s “Gods and Monsters” announcement of the upcoming DCU projects, he called the upcoming The Flash “a fantastic movie that I really love that resets the entire DC Universe,” which many fans took as meaning the movie would erase the former DCEU/Snyderverse completely and replace it with the new DCU. But Gunn has corrected them saying that interpretation is too broad. As reported by The Direct, Gunn states that “Flash resets many things, not all things. Some characters remain the same some do not.” Whether this means any of the OG Justice leaguers will be returning to the fold (especially Aquaman, who also has an anticipated sequel releasing soon) remains to be seen.

Do your underpants belong inside or outside? Gunn’s inquiring mind wants to know where his followers fall on the “trunks or no trunks” debate

Getty Images/DC Films

It’s a question almost as old as comic books. Should superheroes where their trunks over their costume? Or do away with them entirely? Gunn reignited the controversy this week with a poll on Twitter asking his followers what works best: Superman with or without his iconic red trunks? Most onscreen incarnations of the most famous superhero of all have included a pair of trunks worn over (or integrated into) Superman’s well-known blue costume. George Reeves, Christopher Reeves, and Brandon Routh all wore the trunks but Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel opted out, favoring a trunkless version more similar to the character’s New 52 comics relaunch. Gunn insists that the poll is strictly for fun and has nothing to do with the look of the character in Superman: Legacy — but followers continue to weigh in with the be-trunked costume taking a solid lead. And no. There was no “commando” option.

The epic heartbreak of The Last of Us episode 3 inspires a perfect fan-casting for the DCU The Authority

Image via DC Comics/Wildstorm

Anyone watching The Last of Us is probably seeking out grief counselors if they aren’t still curled into a fetal ball weeping in front of their television after episode 3’s poignant, beautiful, and heartbreaking conclusion. But a few DC fans managed to cry it out long enough to come up with the perfect fan-casting for DC’s The Authority. And TLOU stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, who star as lovers Bill and Frank, would absolutely kill it as The Authority’s longtime couple The Midnighter and Apollo. While the pair might be a bit older than the superheroic partners, there is no denying the similar chemistry between the two. A little bit of make-up and CGI could have the pair ready to step into their respective costumes.