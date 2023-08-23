Latest Disney News: Disney Parks celebrate World Princess Week with a royal (and heartwarming) celebration as Disney Plus gears up to release your next favorite ‘Star Wars’ series

Hiya pals, princesses, and Jedis — it’s a great day to be a Disney fan, and not just in our galaxy, but in those far, far away, too. From the debut of a long-awaited Star Wars series to a royal celebration fit for the most deserving and special princesses and royalty of all.

There are also whispers of a new holiday experience coming to Walt Disney World this season, and it’s got us dreaming of spending the most magical time of year at the parks once more. A recent panel is also keeping the Disney realm talking, as Zachary Levi spoke about the possibility of returning to Rapunzel. So clearly, there’s a lot to unpack here today.

You know what that means: it’s time to grab your favorite Disney blanket and your mug of choice filled with your favorite beverage because we’ve got a lot to talk about today.

A royal celebration is taking place for a heartwarming reason

It’s World Princess Week, and if you’re lucky enough to be celebrating at a Disney Park, you’re lucky enough. However, there are a special group of royals who are getting the experience of a lifetime during this noble week, and no one deserves it more.

Disney has partnered with Make-A-Wish to make dreams come true for 50 princesses this week, and those familiar with the charity know why it’s such a special celebration. Make-A-Wish allows children suffering from critical illnesses and their families to leave reality behind and live in a dream realm for a little while, focusing on magic, love, and togetherness.

The video above brought tears to our eyes, and it really hits home that there’s nothing more magical than a wish, nothing as unique as the hope Disney brings the moment you enter its space. Disney Parks may be a destination vacation spot for some, but for others, it’s the place where they can sit down whatever else is going on in their lives and feel like magic is real again; and isn’t that something quite extraordinary?

The special celebration is taking place on Friday for the princesses and royalty being honored by Make-A-Wish, and we are sending all of our magic to them.

‘Ahsoka’ becomes your new ‘Star Wars’ obsession tonight

A highly anticipated Star Wars series is finally making its debut tonight, and fans cannot wait to see the Rosario Dawson-led show as it navigates us through an exciting new chapter in a galaxy far, far away. The series begins streaming on Disney Plus tonight, and fans counting down the moments until Ahsoka would debut are on pins and needles as the final hours pass.

A simple synopsis for the series reads as follows:

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

An emerging threat, an already vulnerable galaxy, a character we first met in Star Wars: The Clone Wars that we just can’t get enough of today? Anyone who has ever felt drawn to the greatest across the galaxy will be counting down the moments until new episodes premiere weekly.

Here’s to another installment in the Star Wars realm, a heck of a battle on the horizon, and a lot to talk about with your favorite Jedis, Ewoks, and Droids.

Eagle-eyed Disney fans seemingly discover a new addition to Epcot’s Holiday celebration

AllEars.net shared some information that states Epcot might be bringing an exciting new experience for those who travel the world at Disney Parks during the holiday season. Everyone knows that one of the big draws of Epcot is the learning experience you get when venturing into each new country, and that’s no more real than during the holiday season.

You get the chance to try delicacies from each place and see how they celebrate with their friends and loved ones; this year, you may get to hear stories from each country and culture. The website says that a job posting for Disney Parks is looking for storytellers for the upcoming holiday season for Epcot.

It’s a favorite of many parkgoers to experience the holidays at Epcot, and we’re crossing our fingers that what they found is true. We’d love to hear stories from each country as we travel from place to place; how incredibly special would that be?

Could Zachary Levi return for a live-action Rapunzel?

Fans of Tangled know that Zachary Levi was cast as the charming Flynn Rider in an animated version of everyone’s beloved fairy tale, Rapunzel, but is it a role he’d return to in a new capacity if given a chance? Never say never!

Speaking to The Fan Club, Levi had the following to say about playing Flynn Rider in a live-action version of Rapunzel:

“So here’s the thing. I’ve had people come out to me for years now because there’s always been these rumors of ‘Oh, will there be a Tangled Broadway show?’ Or ‘The movie with the hair Broadway show?’…. And, or a live-action version of said movie. And they go, ‘You’re gonna be the guy you played in the thing, right? You’re gonna do that?’ And as much as I am honored that they would want me to continue playing the best prince ever. Listen, I would love…to do another iteration…I would love to do it. But also, I am…per the story, Rapunzel is 17 turning 18. And, uh, I don’t know…not that I haven’t been younged down for some other roles, but I don’t know.”

A Rapunzel movie is something Disney fans would undoubtedly love to see, and we’re crossing our fingers that it’s still something sitting on the horizon. As for our top picks in casting? We’re looking at the likes of Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, or even Lola Tung as our leading lady, and maybe Chris Briney, Tom Holland, or Darren Barnet for Flynn. Of course, Levi could totally rock the part, too, maybe alongside Amanda Seyfried.

Only time will tell if, at last, we’ll see the light regarding a Rapunzel remake, but we’re crossing our fingers that it’s warm and real and bright real soon.