Latest Disney News: Disney Plus says goodbye to one of its biggest success stories as the Mouse House’s box office summer slump takes a surprising turn

Hiya Pals! If High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS) has been all you’re thinking about today, you’re certainly not alone. The characters we love are taking their final bow, and it’s an emotional one as we’ve followed their journey since 2019.

Tim Federle, HSMTMTS creator, is fondly looking back at his time at East High School as fans sing their hearts out one last time alongside the likes of Ricky, Gina, Courtney, Carlos, Ryan, and more. Their stories have come together in a way we didn’t always anticipate from the beginning, and while many are sad to see it end so soon, there’s a lot of magic in its final season.

Speaking of magic, the Walt Disney Company is also singing the praises of a film that has done something phenomenal during its time in theaters. While Elemental was once seen as a “flop” at the box office, fans who decided to look past the less-than-stellar numbers and dive into the beauty of its story have discovered the beauty and uniqueness that exists within it.

Disney has also made Q3 earnings public, and while it might not have been the dream some were hoping for, it’s not a total blunder either. There’s a lot to unpack today, so let’s dive in!

The curtains close on HSMTMTS

HSMTMTS has officially taken its final bow, and fans are both excited at the prospect of an exciting new season and quite sad to see it end. With four seasons under its belt, the series followed a group of students as they brought the world of theater to the forefront of entertainment in a mockumentary-style television show.

With an all-star cast, a wonderful storyline, and a lot of relatable content, the series was the perfect way for fans of High School Musical to revisit the realm in an exciting new way. While Tim Federle initially wanted to take HSMTMTS on a journey much like Degrassi, it ended at the conclusion of the fourth season.

When asked about the open-ended finale and the possibility of a sequel or spinoffs, Federle gave The New York Times just about as open-ended an answer as possible:

“Nothing official. These actors have an opportunity now to really stretch. I don’t think they want to stay in high school forever, and as much as I would love “Ricky and Gina: The College Years” on Hulu, it may be time for them to sing some new songs.”

With season four airing in its entirety today, many fans will watch the final episode and long for more. While there are no immediate plans to continue a story for the existing characters or to follow a new group, the fact that a space exists where it could happen in the future is good enough for us.

Pixar is still holding a candle for Elemental, and rightfully so

The Walt Disney Company shared a statement talking about the success of Elemental and noted that while opening weekend wasn’t what they were anticipating, it’s what happened next that solidified it’s staying power. For those who didn’t make it to theaters to see the story of mixing elements and a city not quite fit for everyone, we recommend you do so before it floats out of your local cinema soon.

The film might not have blown its opening weekend out of the water, but it built a fire in the hearts of those who took the time to recognize the glimmer it provided; one of hope, love, and family.

“Elemental didn’t evaporate at the box office. Audiences kept showing up. The film, directed by Peter Sohn, crossed the $400 million mark at the global box office last week. Of that total, it’s made $148 million domestically. That’s about five times its domestic opening weekend haul, which is a rare accomplishment in a theatrical world that sees most moviegoers buy a ticket the opening weekend. In fact, it’s so rare that no Pixar movie has had a multiple that high since the one that started it all: 1995’s Toy Story.”

That’s right, Elemental did something that only Toy Story has done across the history of Disney/Pixar films, and that is saying something special. We all know the story of Andy, Woody, Buzz, and the beloved toys who became friends to us as we grew up — and we have a feeling a new generation will all know Ember, Wade, Bernie, and Cinder, and all of the other elements we grew to love.

Disney reports earnings for Q3

Disney’s Q3 numbers have been revealed, and the company fared better than some initially anticipated. While a net loss was reported in the form of $460 million, it’s not the total blunder many were expecting, but it does lend to fans pondering what the company’s future will look like if a downward trend continues.

NBC News shares the following information on Disney’s earning reports:

“EPS: $1.03 per share adjusted, versus 95 cents per share expected, according to a Refinitiv consensus survey. Revenue: $22.33 billion, versus $22.5 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Disney+ total subscriptions: 146.1 million, versus 151.1 million expected, according to StreetAccount.

In news that many expected, Disney parks, experiences, and products reported a revenue increase of 13 per cent, proving that even with smaller than usual crowds this summer, the draw of Disney magic that connects us all to the parks, experiences, and one-of-a-kind moments you can only get at the Mouse House are more important than ever before.

The first time you step onto Main Street after not being “home” for a while, the way the fireworks ignite a sense of magic within guests, and the beauty that blossoms around you at Disney Parks, you can’t recreate it anywhere else.

As Walt Disney himself said, may we never lose sight of one thing — it all started with a mouse.