The House of the Dragon fandom has been especially restless following last week’s epic seventh episode, so tensions and anticipation are understandably high as HBO readies to air the eighth episode at this very moment. The show has finally built up to the momentous forming of the Greens vs. Blacks conflict, and from here, everything could spiral out of control at any given moment.

But once again, before we dive into the episode itself, here’s everything of note that happened in the world of the Seven Kingdoms over the last day or so.

The fandom is already picking sides in the Greens vs. Blacks rivalry

Image via HBO

In the Dance of Dragons — the Targaryen civil war that engulfs the realm in chaos and destroys much of the Fire and Blood heritage — the Hightowers, represented by Alicent and her children, are referred to as the Greens, while the Blacks comprise Rhaenyra and her lot. Even before the conflict has actually begun, it seems that viewers are picking sides based on what they know, and the debate is getting heated over at the official House subreddit. If the story ends up causing infighting in the fandom, it would be one of the biggest ironies in the history of the entertainment industry.

How Jon Snow and Daenerys are related to Rhaenyra and her uncle Daemon

Image via HBO

Trying to make sense of the Targaryen family tree might give you a few moments of pause. The dynasty’s incestuous inclinations don’t help matters, either, so a lot of you might have difficulty retaining the exact connection between Game of Thrones protagonists Daenerys and Aegon Targaryen and their House counterparts Rhaenyra and Daemon. Well, this new article will give you all the information you need and then some, so don’t go leafing through the pages of Fire & Blood just yet, lest you spoil the whole show for yourself.

The fandom is thirsting over Ser Criston Cole of all people

Image via HBO

There appears to be no middle ground when it comes to Criston Cole. You either hate him with every fiber of your being or find that you can’t resist his charismatic presence. Of course, there’s one way to simplify matters, and that’s to think of the charisma as emanating from actor Fabien Frankel and the contempt being rooted in Criston’s hypocritical behavior.

Either way, both Criston and Daemon are confusing a lot of fans, folks who don’t necessarily agree with their moral compass but find them irresistible nonetheless. “Daddy” Cole, in particular, has been drawing a lot of thirsty comments on social media recently, thanks to Frankel’s slyly flirtatious comments on a recent panel with Milly Alcock.

And with that, let’s see what “The Lord of the Tides” has in store for us. Make sure to stay tuned for more Westerosi updates as we break down tonight’s episode over the course of tomorrow.