Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn admits he’s DC’s real-life Batman as Robert Pattinson going shirtless incites early Oscar talk

We’ve got a Batman-themed rollout of sci-fi news for you today, as James Gunn has outed himself as the DCU’s actual Caped Crusader while the current actor to don the Dark Knight’s cowl stars in our inaugural glimpse at a sci-fi outing that may just end up sweeping the floor next awards season. Elsewhere, the truth about Terminator: Judgement Day is unearthed as an intriguing yet frustrating high-concept thriller earns extra eyes.

A few seconds of Robert Pattinson without a shirt is enough to start early awards buzz for Bong Joon-ho’s new movie

Image via Warner Bros.

Off the back of his Oscar win for his last directorial effort, Parasite, Bong Joon-ho has managed to successfully drum up the hype for his next feature film with one short teaser trailer that nonetheless delivers the goods. This first look at Mickey 17 does nothing but feature Robert Pattinson without a shirt yet that’s enough to get folks already predicting that this sci-fi thriller, as based on the novel by Edward Ashton, is going to clean up at the Academy Awards once it arrives.

Step aside, R-Patz, Batfleck, and Keaton — James Gunn is DC’s real-life Batman

via San Diego Comic-Con/Warner Bros.

And yet Pattinson has been given short shrift, along with his fellow cinematic Dark Knights, by DC fans who are already loyal to new DC overlord James Gunn. One fawning fan likened DC’s poaching of the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker from Marvel to the MCU stealing Batman, to which Gunn graciously and humbly accepted the comparison to the heavyweight superhero. Let’s hope it doesn’t go to his head, though, as he does now have the power to fire Pattinson and cast himself in The Batman 2.

30 years later, the reason Terminator 2 had 16 times the budget of the first one is finally clear

via Tri-Star Pictures

Everyone knows that the Terminator series is less of a franchise and more two fantastic films followed by several underwhelming sequels. While the first one was a low-budget sci-fi/horror, it was Judgement Day that transformed it into an action blockbuster brand, thanks to a enormously increased budget. And now we know why it was so huge, thanks to a resurfaced bit of trivia revealing that the movie’s future-set opening scene cost more than the entire original movie put together.

Streaming spotlight: An enlightening high-concept thriller that squandered its premise is nevertheless taking flight

via Magnet Releasing

There’s nothing more frustrating for film fans than when a movie sports a brilliant premise but fails to capitalize on it. That’s the case with 2017’s 2:22, starring Michiel Huisman and Teresa Palmer, about an air traffic controller who is plagued by the same star-filled vision every day at the exact same time. Despite its lackluster execution, it seems this intriguing mystery is enough to get people to give the flick a go as 2:22 is currently finding itself taking off on streaming this week.

