Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: ‘1923’ gets a festive release date as we’re reminded the stakes for the Duttons have never been higher

Happy Thursday, Yellowstone fans. The countdown for season five of our favorite cowboy drama is officially on, as is another exciting countdown fans have been waiting for. That’s right — Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Dutton prequel is debuting during the holiday season. It’s the perfect excuse to really slow down, cancel all of your plans, and dive into the history of the family we’ve grown to love over the last five years. In addition to release dates and countdowns, we’re being reminded that the stakes for the Duttons have never been higher, and while we’re excited to see new episodes — we need to make sure we’re gearing up for the wild ride. So what do we do from here? You know the drill, but we recommend you buckle in for this one.

1923 gets a release date

The highly anticipated prequel to Yellowstone, 1923, is getting a December release date, and fans can’t wait. So mark your calendars for Dec. 18 because we’ll be packing our bags to ride into the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in a way we’ve never seen before.

Fans looked at what the land looked like when the Duttons first encountered it in 1883, and it was an emotional preview. When James and Margaret’s daughter, Elsa, suffered a sepsis infection, it was clear that her days were limited. The journey west for the Duttons would end wherever they lost Elsa, which just happened to be in Montana.

As fans of the series know, she perished at the exact same spot where John had a heart-to-heart moment with his son, Lee, who also passed away. Both scenes were heartbreaking, and fans immediately saw the draw from the past to the present. Fans might wonder why John risks so much to keep the land in his name and why he can’t just agree with those around him and give up some of the land. It’s in moments like this one that answer that question. It’s all an ode to the family that lived here before him, and it’ll hold even more love for those who will come after him.

He promised his father that he’d never let anyone take even an inch of the land, and in 1923 we’ll find out how the Dutton family of the prohibition era kept the land in their hands. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford lead the family as Cara and Jacob Dutton, and the high-caliber actors will undeniably bring a lot to the Dutton name.

1923 is also set to star Jerome Flynn, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and James Badge Dale.

Yellowstone reminds us that the stakes have never been higher

The social media accounts for the series are once again promising that fans have a lot to be wary of in season five. John Dutton is swearing in as Governor of Montana in the early episodes (fans are anticipating that it’ll be episode one), and from there, we’re in for a world of change.

Gone are the days when John’s office was his ranch, and here are the times when he’s holding more power than he ever has before. As governor, he has to make decisions for the good of Montana, but we know John and that at the heart of every step he takes is his family’s way forward. He will protect them above all else, and even as he places his hand on the bible, he vows to protect the state against all foreign and domestic enemies; the Dutton enemies have got to be shaking in their boots.

John knows that evil looms above their heads, and the villains of season five are ready to step up and take their claim, but as the previews show, all bets are off this time around.

An incinerator now exists somewhere within the ranch; the train station is sure to be bustling when new episodes debut, and we can’t imagine a world where, in John’s new position of power, his enemies are confident at all.

Of course, with great power comes great responsibility — and bad guys willing to be lawless to get what they want. Will John’s new role make him a more challenging target to hit, or a liability, as he won’t ever be able to take a deep breath in peace again? We’ll soon see how the cards fall, but don’t fret; John hasn’t fallen victim to a villain yet, and we don’t see him starting now.

Yellowstone rewind: season three, episode three

Healing is still the name of the game in “An Acceptable Surrender,” but this time, there’s a bit more joy in the scenes taking place. The episode sees John and Tate spending some quality time together as everyone rests in their tents. Still living with the great outdoors as the greatest healer, the family is soaking up all of these small moments together. None seem to enjoy it so much as the grandfather and his grandson.

We also get a sweet moment between Rip and Beth, and let’s face it — we’ll never get enough of those. Beth is still worried about the ranch’s future (it’s a bittersweet thought for her), but Rip assures her that she’s got nothing to worry about. This vulnerability in Beth is new, but it’s to be expected; she had a life-or-death experience that she’d never experienced before. Rip saved the “I love you” for the moment it saved her, and she’s reveling in the peace of simply existing alongside him.

Jamie is in rare form (aka, form we appreciate) as he plays a card close to his father’s hand and tries to help a Dutton ally who is in prison. Leading him to remember certain events, there’s a sudden understanding that Jamie realizes how important it is to be on the good side of the Dutton family. He’s not ignorant of the idea that playing ball is better than sitting on the bench, especially now.

One of our favorite scenes in season three takes place in this episode and it’s so small you might not realize its importance, but it’s there. John and Governor Lynelle Perry join Kayce, Monica, Tate, Jamie, Rip, and Beth for a rodeo. There’s a sweet moment when John tells Rip and Beth to just hold hands already; he knows they’re in love — and the tension in the air evaporates for a moment. They’re a family; dysfunctional as it may be, the love and adoration are still there.

Of course, the rodeo they’re watching is one Jimmy is riding in, and when he gets injured, the heaviness immediately returns. One of their own is hurt, and he’s not moving.

What happens next? You’ll have to continue your Yellowstone rewatch to find out.