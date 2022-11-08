Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser teases the future of the Dutton family as Lainey Wilson offers fans a dream prize pack

Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans. We hope your week has started off with you feeling like a shark, not a minnow, in anticipation of the season five premiere of Paramount’s number one series. It feels like we’ve been waiting a lifetime to find out what’s next for the Dutton family, but the wait is almost over now, and we can practically see those Montana sunrises just over the horizon. Today in Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe, Cole Hauser shared the sour patch kid greeting Finn Little gave him when they returned to film season five. Lainey Wilson also shared a fantastic opportunity for fans to win a dream Yellowstone prize pack, and we’re looking back at an important episode in Yellowstone history. You know the drill from here: please grab your favorite drink and your bestie because we’re riding in!

Cole Hauser teases the future for Yellowstone, and this new arrival

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Cole Hauser is sharing insight into the future for fans of Yellowstone, namely with Rip and Carter’s relationship, but also about the series as a whole.

Of Carter’s transformation physically, Hauser says it’s very different.

“Yeah, he went from, like, a little pudgy kid to all of the sudden lean and tall, and I think he’s 6-foot-1. He came in this year and he looked at me and he’s like, ‘You ain’t gonna f**k with me this year, Cole.'”

The antics behind-the-scenes are as hilarious as we’d expect if that was the greeting Little met Hauser with when they returned to the set. The changes have also been noticed by fans who keep an eye on Little’s social media accounts; he’s certainly done a lot of growing up in the past year.

On the emotional and mental changes taking place within the character, it’s a slower process of coming to terms with their relationship and the game of give and take that Wheeler plays.

“It’s interesting the way that Taylor wrote it. It’s been kind of a slow crawl and he certainly hasn’t given Carter any breaks. In season four it was tough love. This year, there’s a little bit more of like me kind of opening up. But he’s also doing great things, you know what I mean? He’s learning and he’s failing while he learns, but at least he’s trying. So, I think Taylor wrote it really well where Finn and I, the actor, can kind of slowly walk the dog this year.”

The idea that there might be more of a common ground this year for the duo is something fans long to hear. Wheeler has been open about not having children or the desire for them, but there’s something special about his relationship with Carter, and it makes all of us swoon — Beth included.

Of course, fans are also wondering about the future of the series. In the leadup to season five, Hauser told PEOPLE some news that ensures we’ll all be resting easy tonight.

“It’s not the last season,” Hauser said, and with those five words, we rejoice.

Lainey Wilson announces dream prize pack giveaway

. @Yellowstone season 5 premieres this SUNDAY and in honor of my role as Abby this season, I’m giving away some good stuff! Y’all can enter to win through the link below. 🤠https://t.co/ewl5QHmfFR pic.twitter.com/9rbo57QE1i — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) November 8, 2022

Lainey Wilson is joining the cast of Yellowstone in season five as a musician named Abby, and we can’t wait to see her grand entrance. From what we know so far, she’ll be playing a character who is a lot like herself, and who could ask for anything better? Wilson already has a strong following across the country music realm, and her fan base is only getting bigger from here.

In anticipation of the exciting fifth season, Wilson partnered with Yellowstone for a giveaway that any Dutton fan would love. Wilson signed a copy of her new album for the lucky fan and paired it with a Yellowstone mug and a Beth Dutton-inspired t-shirt. That’s right; you can tell people not to “test” you by wearing the shirt any time you want and remind them of just how vengeful you can be with the quote on the mug, too. Who doesn’t want the chance to be considered an honorary Dutton?

The link to enter is attached to the tweet Wilson shared, and you can find out more when you take your chance.

Yellowstone rewind: season four, episode five

“Under a Blanket of Red” is the fifth episode of season four and a powerhouse of an experience for fans. In this episode, Beth Dutton takes a new job, partnering with Market Equities, which initially enrages her father. Of course, that’s before she tells him her game plan — to run the company into the ground.

We also see a tender moment between the pair, in which John admits that he’s lonely and nervous about the future. Beth assures him that only the good die young, which means she has a long life ahead of her. It’s about as vulnerable as they get with one another, and in terms of father-daughter moments, it’s up there on our list of favorites.

Speaking of tender moments, we find out that Tate is still suffering from his terrible experience, and rightfully so. He’s been through a lot in his young life, and after shooting a man to save his mother, it was sort of the cherry on top of the ice cream — but of a sundae, you’d never want to eat. Rainwater and Mo speak with Monica about Tate’s metal health, and they offer to help in any way that they can.

We also see a protest taking place in this episode of Yellowstone, and it almost feels like a setup — so things are immediately suspicious. John Dutton, however, has a heart for one of the women he met amid the protest, and he goes to bail her out of jail. There’s a moment where you can tell they’re curious about one another, wondering what exists beneath the surface, but they’re on opposite sides of life and emotion in every way possible.

Lloyd remains jealous in this episode, painfully so, and it’s still an uncomfortable watch as we’re so used to his confidence and strength. Why is this girl getting under his skin so much? Why is he allowing Walker to aggravate him so much when he’s so far beneath him?

Those questions and more will be answered as season four draws to a conclusion, and tomorrow’s episode sure has some exciting moments. As usual, we’ll meet you there.