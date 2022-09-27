Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Lainey Wilson sings praises for cast as Emerson Miller teases a vision for ’1923’

Happy Monday, all you Yellowstone fans out there. It’s the beginning of a new week, and since fall has officially kicked off, we’re soaking in the beauty of changing leaves and fall favorites while we imagine the changing of the seasons on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Of course, it is a time of evolution as filming begins to wrap on the series, and those who have been spending their lives in Montana filming the exciting fifth season, are heading home to be with family and friends. In today’s news, we’ve got the tease of a vision for 1923 portraits from Emerson Miller and a sweet interview snippet from Lainey Wilson as she sings the praises of the Yellowstone cast.

We’ve also got new peeks at 1923 from Sebastian Roché, so please take a load off and channel your inner Dutton for today’s round-up.

Lainey Wilson sings Yellowstone cast praises

Lainey Wilson recently joined Sirius XM’s The Highway for a chat with Storme Warren regarding her new music, her father’s health, and the upcoming role she plays in Yellowstone. Joining the cast as a musician named Abby, she’s bringing a lot to the table.

Wilson shared that Taylor Sheridan created the character just for her and told her to come to the set as herself, which is quite an honor. Having a character written specifically for you in one of the most fantastic universes in television is a nod to Wilson’s talent. Of course, Wilson is surrounded by talent in the series, and it’s something she feels blessed to be a part of.

Speaking to Warren, she said that working with the high-caliber cast was a real treat.

“Gosh, man, we spent a lot of the summer out there. We’ve been back and forth quite a good bit. It was more than I could have ever imagined. I mean, the cast, the crew, everybody treated me like one of them. And I’m getting to learn from the best. I mean, Kevin Costner, Come on. I mean, it don’t get much better than that.”

Wilson also revealed that she has a scene with Costner, and while they don’t communicate in it, it’s an incredible feeling to be there with him at all. Another cast member she relished in getting to know? Kelly Reilly. Warren notes that she’s one of the only Yellowstone cast members they’ve yet to talk to, but everyone says you quickly fall in love with her.

“She is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. She’s just like, you can you can tell she’s still got that — that feisty side of her. But there’s also just a good warm, you know, heart down in there. I mean, she made me some bath salts and she, you know, she talks with a British accent. Yeah. And I mean, it was an experience of a lifetime. This is going to be a huge way for me to be able to share more of my music with the world.”

We can’t wait to see what kind of scenes Wilson’s character, Abby, will bring to life, and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for interactions with Beth.

Emerson Miller teases beauty on the front of 1923

Have you ever wondered who is responsible for some of your favorite pictures of the cast of Yellowstone? Emerson Miller is one of the talented photographers to capture stunning images of our favorite Dutton family members and ranch hands. Miller has also taken stunning portraits of our favorite characters for 1883, so it’s no surprise that he’d take the reigns for images for the upcoming prequel, 1923.

In an Instagram story, Miller shared that he created beauty in the 1923 realm and that he got quite the compliment from star Helen Mirren. Mirren is a force in the entertainment realm, one of the most beloved actresses of all time, and a nod of appreciation from her has got to mean the world to Miller.

“Helen Mirren called me an artist today so that’s one for the books,” Miller shared.

So what exactly is his vision for the shots? He’s not spilling all of his secrets yet, but he did thank Paramount and 101 Studios for believing in his dream and helping bring it to life. As the cast of 1923 is up against some of the most extreme elements, we’re sure the faces of our soon-to-be favorite characters will be full of emotion and turmoil as they contain a glimmer of hope. You can’t keep moving forward without at least a bit of belief in the future.

The synopsis for 1923 promises to showcase a great struggle:

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

We can’t wait to see the beauty that Miller creates, and hopefully, it won’t be too long now. The wheels in the Yellowstone universe are always turning.

Sebastian Roché shares a new glimpse at 1923

Sebastian Roché is still enjoying life in Montana for filming the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Roché’s character details have been kept under wraps for now, but it’s evident that he’ll have an important role to play.

Roché has been sharing a series of snaps on his Instagram photos through cowboy camp and the early days of filming. Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy camp gives the cast and crew time to bond and learn from one another to prepare for the epic scenes they’ll soon be filming. Roché shared the beauty of the camp experience, and he’s given us behind-the-scenes glimpses into the majesty of 1923. While the story will be one full of ups and downs, just like the rest of the Yellowstone universe we know and love, it’ll also be beautiful to watch.

The setting is the ranch before it became the place fans know and love today, and it’ll be interesting to see what goes into turning it into the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. What stories must be told to create it, and what lives must be lost along the way? The price will be high, and we’ll soon learn if they genuinely feel that it was worth it.