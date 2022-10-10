Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: lets take a look at the best of Rip Wheeler and John Dutton as we celebrate the impact of Native American voices on the series

Hello and happy Monday, all you Yellowstone fans. With just under five weeks until the exciting start of season 5 on Nov. 13, we’re celebrating all things Dutton, cowboying, and country living. Few know the ranch life like the family led by patriarch John Dutton and those who help him run the show.

Of course, his right-hand man Rip Wheeler is there to answer his every call, and we have a feeling that’ll mean more than ever when new episodes air in November. Yellowstone’s official YouTube account shared a video today highlighting the best of Rip and John, which solidified their special bond’s vital impact. The social media accounts for Taylor Sheridan’s hit series also put a spotlight on the importance of Native American stories. So as you wind down after your return to the workweek, let us ride to the newest at the ranch.

Rip Wheeler and John Dutton are two peas in a pod

Paramount’s Yellowstone YouTube channel shared a new video of the best of the relationship between John and Rip, and it’s everything we could have hoped for. Rip has always been family to John from the moment he heard the heartbreaking story of his past, and there was no question that their bond would only get closer with time.

John gave Rip the second chance he needed, but also the family he never knew could be his own. Rip had grown up in a life of violence and upset, heartache, and a lack of love from those who should have given it to him freely. There are moments during conversations between Rip and John, Kayce, and Beth where we genuinely see a vulnerability from one of the toughest guys on television. He’s solid, gritty, ripped (some pun intended), and well-loved — and he’s everyone’s favorite man in a cowboy hat.

From the emotional to the hilarious and brilliant moments between the pair, these Yellowstone clips are a nod to the best of Rip and John, and it’s a must-watch for longtime fans of the series. Here’s to an exciting 5th season with more can’t-miss chats and experiences between these two.

Yellowstone highlights Native American stories

On Indigenous Peoples' Day, we reflect on the importance of sharing Native American stories. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/RD0QY6PUkF — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 10, 2022

The social media accounts for Yellowstone also shared a critical video today with the impactful viewpoint of Native American voices on the Yellowstone story.

Shared two years ago, Yellowstone highlights the importance of Native American storytelling and how the series allows truth to be told, albeit hard to swallow, of the heartwrenching way their communities are under-serviced.

Taylor Sheridan and Mo Brings Plenty both speak in the video about how Yellowstone provides the space to tell stories that are often overlooked for several reasons but deserve to be brought into the light.

Sheridan begins by explaining why this avenue of storytelling is important,

“It’s important to me because it’s affected so many lives of people who I know on the reservation. It’s one of the beauties of what we get to do we can hold a mirror up as storytellers to a very real situation, and educate the world about it while we’re entertaining them.”

Brings Plenty continues by sharing that media coverage is lacking in Native American communities and worldwide regarding them.

“There’s not a lot of media that covers any type of Native issues, particularly missing women or men.”

Sheridan adds that in watching Yellowstone, you’re going to see some of the most painful experiences they endure.

“You’re going to see the exploitation and the oppression and the violence against the most fragile members of that society.”

Brings Plenty notes that the reason so many stories aren’t told, especially of the missing men and women on the reservation, is because there are so many resources not available to them.

“We have a lot of people that are still missing today in real life, and nothing’s ever been done. And there’s a number of reasons we don’t have the resources and we definitely don’t have the support from the media. And so it’s hard to even begin or even where to begin.”

The entire video follows the same pattern, with commentary from those involved with the series’ stories and those taking the reins and allowing these necessary experiences to be shared. It’s an almost 5-minute watch and important from start to finish. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, you know why the Native American voices in the show are so important, but if you’re a casual viewer or someone who wants to learn more, we recommend watching it and realizing the weight of the intricately designed stories that Sheridan and those around him are telling,

Mondays at the Yellowstone: unpacking the first five episodes

We’ll highlight some of the best moments from each episode as we count down until the premiere of Yellowstone’s fifth season. To kick us off, we’re looking at the first five epic rides we took to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, each giving us a new piece of the puzzle to uncover.

One of the most epic scenes in the show’s history was when we first learned that John Dutton was carrying a heavy weight on his shoulders when the series first opened. After putting a horse out of its misery, he acknowledged that there might have been a bit more to the accident he was just in. From there, we’re taken on a journey of politics, family drama, secrets, and warfare as glimpses into the Dutton family lay the groundwork for the future.

From Jamie Dutton meeting with the governor to an anniversary that broke the hearts of everyone at the ranch, there was a lot packed into a few episodes, and it was emotional. We quickly learned that while it was undeniably a show about livestock, ranch hands, and a fight for survival, it would be a touching tale of a family experiencing the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

With each season, the storyline gets more intense, and the characters have more to lose, so what are the stakes in season 5, and what price will they have to pay to survive? We’ll find out when new episodes of Yellowstone begin airing this November.