Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: The bunkhouse boys are back and better than ever as the series celebrates a major YouTube moment

Happy Tuesday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another round-up of the latest and greatest in Taylor Sheridan’s universe. We’re still taking apart the season five premiere piece by piece and discovering what’s next for the Dutton family as they work through new obstacles and fun experiences. We got our first look at Lainey Wilson as Abby, met Governor John Dutton, and saw Rip and Beth continuing to live out their lives as the ultimate couple goals: all in all, the premiere was a lot of laying the groundwork for an exciting season ahead, and we can’t wait to keep diving in. In today’s round-up, we’re looking at the record-breaking season five premiere, checking out the return of the bunkhouse boys, and celebrating a significant milestone in the social media realm of the series. You know the drill from here, Yellowstone fans; grab your bestie and your drink of choice, and let’s ride in!

The season five premiere was record-breaking

Numbers for the season premiere were revealed yesterday, but it’s worth mentioning again that the two-hour television event drew in more than 12.1 million viewers! It’s the most prominent overnight ranking spike in the Yellowstone series so far, and with good reason.

The episodes weren’t as action-packed as some were hoping, but their job wasn’t to wow us with trips to the train station and full-on fistfights that would end in tears; they stood to build the storytelling process further and to let us know that things are going to get wild. Previews show the ranch is getting everything from newbies to an incinerator, so obviously, the game is changing.

With John sworn in as governor, their usual trips to the train station will require more creativity, and as we’ve said before, the target on each of their backs is growing exponentially. The threat they’re up against is more intense than ever before.

The bunkhouse boys are back in action

One of our favorite things about the Yellowstone realm is that the bunkhouse boys have their own YouTube show! With the return of season five comes the return of the bunkhouse boys, and they sure have a lot of catching up to do.

First, since Jimmy isn’t at the ranch right now (he’s busy with the 6666 Ranch in Texas), Denim Richards and Ian Bohen didn’t invite Jefferson White to the chat. When he showed up to pick up a few things, he realized that the boys were sitting down to catch up; he sat down to join them and play cards like they always do.

They looked back at a few critical moments in the season five premiere, like John’s swearing-in and Beth telling Jamie she’s going to work like a rented mule.

We also see a sweet moment from the celebration honoring John, where the boys go out to the arena, and we see Lainey Wilson’s Abby for the very first time. Ian Bohen’s Ryan shoots his shot, and it lands. He ropes her in, and it was definitely a fan-favorite moment.

You can see the rest of their chat in the YouTube video above, and you won’t miss their take on the big happenings.

The Yellowstone YouTube channel reached one million subscribers

Speaking of YouTube, Yellowstone is celebrating that its channel reached a pivotal moment today. The premiere brought more fans to the social media profile, reaching one million subscribers to their channel.

That isn’t a surprising idea for those who follow the series with zest and adoration; paired with the fact that 12.1 million viewers tuned into the season five premiere, it’s clear that Yellowstone‘s audience is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Yellowstone YouTube account hosts previews for upcoming episodes, clips of the cast and crew as they adventure out into the world, and recaps of past storylines you might have missed; or want to dive into once again.

With the twists and turns on the horizon in season five, you might want to take a look back at the recaps for past seasons, and if there’s a particular episode you feel like you missed guidance on, don’t fret. The YouTube account also takes you step by step through episodes you’ve seen before, and they offer cast and crew insight into the story from their point of view.

You can check out all the fun happenings on their YouTube account, and don’t forget to catch up on the previous four seasons if you haven’t seen them yet; you won’t want to miss any pieces that lead to the fifth season.