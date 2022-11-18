Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley talks Jamie being lost for the first time as Cole Hauser says Rip and Beth sure won’t end up on a beach somewhere living happily ever after

Hello, Yellowstone fans; it’s Thursday, so we’re just one day away from the weekend and three away from the exciting third episode of the emotionally charged fifth season of Paramount’s number-one series. With the two-hour season premiere laying a lot of the groundwork for the twelve episodes we’ve yet to discover, fans were greeted with the knowledge that this season is going to do something the series hasn’t done before. It will threaten the sense of peace everyone on the ranch feels. We’ve never seen a worried Rip Wheeler, and we’ve not yet seen John Dutton truly feel the weight of everything that sits on his shoulders, but we got glimpses into both scenarios in the two-episode debut. Today, we’re taking you through some cast comments on the fifth season, what we should expect from major Dutton power players, and Cole Hauser’s fantastic take on happiness for Rip and Beth. You know the drill from here; saddle up and let’s ride in.

Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton is experiencing a lot of firsts this season

Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton is one of the most polarizing characters in the series as a whole. He knows how to make an enemy out of almost anyone, and how he operates is pretty shady. Don’t get us wrong, he has redeeming qualities, but there’s something about Bentley’s talent that leads fans to buy into the notion that we’re not supposed to trust Jamie.

That very idea, mixed with a falling out with his sister, Beth, has Jamie in a new mental state this season. Bentley tells Variety that for the very first time, Jamie is experiencing something he’s never known before; he’s also being driven by something utterly negative in nature.

“Jamie doesn’t have a plan for the first time ever. He’s always had a plan, he’s always had ambition. He’s out, but he always thought this weird arrangement his dad made him do by being a lawyer was eventually leading to something like the governorship. That would provide some independence and some power of his own. So he’s willing to put up with all that. But now that’s gone, and I think he’s only realizing that’s never going to happen. It never was going to happen. He’s got nothing. He’s full of anger. He wants revenge. He wants something. But I think he realizes that’s not going to happen, so maybe something does come along that helps him out of this mess. But at this moment he’s done for, despite his rage.”

The extended look at season five shows that Jamie really is operating from a new place, and he cozies up with Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood; we’re keeping a close eye on him; here’s hoping everyone else is, too.

Cole Hauser says not to expect Beth and Rip’s happily ever after on some beach anytime soon

Cole Hauser also opened up to Variety, and had the perfect response when asked about happily ever after and what Rip’s most comfortable life with Beth would be. The truth is, he likes the excitement; they both live for it, and Taylor Sheridan knows what he’s doing writing it.

“I mean, that’s not the way Taylor writes it. It’s not the way it’s ever been. And I think it would be pretty boring anyway to see Rip and Beth totally at peace, you know what I mean? What, do you put them on a f***in’ island in Tahiti with a couple of fuckin’ straws in their drinks? It’s not what people want to see. So I think you gotta keep it interesting and Taylor’s done a great job in five seasons of doing that.”

Keeping it interesting is no problem for Beth and Rip; the couple has become a sensation in the entertainment realm. From memes that state, “If it ain’t like Beth and Rip, I don’t want it,” to magazines dedicated to their romance, they’ve certainly set the standard for romance in the pop culture realm. Beth provides a safe space for Rip to take the weight off of his shoulders and be held and comforted, and Rip gives the same right back to her; we should all be so lucky to have someone who makes it easy to be loved, and when it’s not — to remind us that it’s worth it.

Kelly Reilly talks John’s new power position and why people love Beth Dutton so much

Beth Dutton is a powerhouse; it almost feels wrong to call her that alone. It’s not nearly as all-encompassing a word as the strength and dedication she shows in each episode of the series. Beth represents the things we all wish we could say and do from time to time (some more than others) and the loyalty we all hope to find in those with whom we surround ourselves. If Beth dedicates a piece of herself to you, she will do everything she can to stay true to her word.

Kelly Reilly brings the character to life, and while they don’t have a lot in common, she is fascinated by who Beth is, and tries to find the human beneath even the most outrageous moments she brings to the table.

A moment in season two is something she says made viewers open their hearts to who she is.

“There’s a scene that people really responded to me back in Season 2, when Beth is attacked in the office. I think that was a turning point for people falling in love with the character. She’s not just a hot mess bitch, she was actually someone who could really fight and defend. There was an honor in that —They could kill her, they could rape her, but she was never going to let them take her power. And it was shocking and empowering to a lot of women. That and the scene in the boutique where she trashes the store. They love whenever Beth is destroying something. People love it. It’s kind of illuminating to the American psyche.”

Of course, she also says that in playing someone so powerful, she has to remove the “Beth” as she removes the costume at the end of the day. You can’t be at that level all the time, but Beth Dutton sure doesn’t take a day off, and with her father swearing in as Governor of Montana, she won’t have any days off in the future.

“Beth thinks that on the political side of it, her father becoming governor is a necessary evil. Sadly, it’s the plight of saving and preserving this land by keeping the dogs at bay who want it. This is the only way that they can protect it. I think actually there’s more layered to it as well. I think she’s really proud of him. He is a fourth-generation Montanan — they are Montana. There is the pride in seeing her father take on this role, and nothing gives Beth more joy than really socking it to the enemy, and her father doing this is going to do that. She’s proud of him for that.”

Beth will have her dad’s back no matter what; this season, that’s more important than ever. The target on John Dutton’s back is growing, and it will be a while before he can safely walk in or out of a situation knowing that everyone in his company has his best intentions in mind.