New Leak Reveals Helicopters Are Coming To Fortnite

Fortnite players have something of a love/hate relationship with Epic Games when it comes to vehicular combat.

Over ten-plus seasons of constant refreshes, map changes and, well, total annihilation, the developer has added all sorts of wacky weaponry to the battle royale, some of which isn’t exactly well-received. It’s certainly true, of course, that even various handheld gadgets have caused their fair share of controversy over the years, but nowhere near to the same degree as, say, the infamous B.R.U.T.E.

Introduced in Season X, the lumbering weapon of mass destruction quickly drew massive backlash from the community for being absurdly overpowered, even to the degree that many considered it to have ruined the integrity of ranked modes. Despite several attempts to rein in the mech’s dominance, Epic ultimately found itself with no other option than to remove the vehicle from play, with nothing of its calibre having been released since.

If recent leaks are to be believed, however, that could all be about to change.

As per newly data mined details revealed by Spedicey1 over on Twitter, residents of Apollo Island could soon see an upgrade to its aerial power via the addition of helicopters. According to a text dump of the relevant files on Pastebin, the air vehicle will have a boost ability and damage any players unfortunate enough to be caught in its blades. As for onboard weaponry, there appears to currently be no specific mention of mounted miniguns or missile launchers, though this being Fortnite, it’s safe to assume this won’t just be a simple civilian chopper.

It remains to be seen when (or even if) Epic plans to unleash this latest addition to players’ arsenals in Fortnite Chapter 2, though as always, we’ll let you know of any further development as and when they emerge. Stay frosty.