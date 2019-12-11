New Left 4 Dead Game Reportedly In Development

Valve is ready to resurrect a number of its long-dormant franchises, it seems.

For those that missed the big news last month, the publisher confirmed, following a number of leaks, that its iconic Half-Life series is finally set to receive its first release since 2007’s Episode Two expansion. Much to the surprise – and disbelief, considering how long fans have been waiting – of many, the reveal didn’t come in the form of Half-Life 3, but a spinoff title developed exclusively for virtual reality, no less.

Beyond confirmation of a name, Half-Life: Alyx, Valve has yet to reveal any further specifics about the title, though with The Game Awards no more than a few days away, the general consensus (thanks to previous leaks) is that the ceremony will play host to a proper showcase.

Now, however, it appears as if Half-Life isn’t the only series set to receive some much-needed modernization. Popular survival horror shooter Left 4 Dead is heavily rumored to be making a comeback, too. At least, that’s the takeaway from a recent Tweet provided by Valve News Network owner Tyler McVicker. Check it out below.

Videos are finally back tomorrow. Boneworks is out on Tuesday. Left 4 Dead VR is real. The game awards is in a few days, with new Half-Life Alyx news. Get your minds ready, it’s about to blow. — Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) December 9, 2019

As always, we should caution against taking any hearsay, however reliable its source is, as fact, but it looks to be pretty much guaranteed at this point, that Left 4 Dead is making a return, too. Again, Valve is opting to use VR as the medium to bring back the series, which will surely disappoint longtime fans who had been holding out hope for a Left 4 Dead 3 announcement.

An unexpected turn of events, then, but we’ll refrain from making any further judgements until Valve shares the latest fruits of its labor on-stage later this week. The Game Awards kicks off on December 13th in Los Angeles and audiences can tune-in to watch the show live on Twitch.