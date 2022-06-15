Pixar is finally making its way back to the big screen with the premiere of Lightyear later this week. After a string of films debuting on Disney Plus due to the pandemic, the origin story will mark a return of the theatrical release for the production company.

With a heap of fans awaiting its release, Lightyear is projected to kick off with a whopping $135 million at the box office this weekend. Per reports from Deadline, the film is set to bring in a heavy $70 to $85 million in the United States and Canada alone, while offshore markets are expected to rake in a comfortable $50 million.

Financial projections would have been higher, had the film not been banned in Middle East countries over a same sex kiss between Uzo Aduba’s character, Alisha Hawthorne, and her partner. These countries include: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Regardless, the film has also scored some favorable reviews from critics, who praised the voice acting and the plot, rounding it off as a brilliant modern day family film. The main demographic for the film are reportedly boys and their dads, as well as nostalgic Toy Story buffs interested in the titular character’s origin.

Lightyear is set to receive a wide United States release on June 17, and is the first Pixar film to be released in IMAX. Chris Evans takes on the voice of the iconic character, and from box office projections, the film is aiming for a rocket high success.