Lili Reinhart gives herself a third eye while encouraging her followers not to take anyone’s crap

We already know Lili Reinhart has some serious acting chops thanks to her performances in Riverdale, Hustlers, and Chemical Hearts. Still, no one expected her to be a jack of all trades: she can now add makeup artist to her long list of accomplishments.

The star recently took to Instagram to share a makeup tutorial with her 25.1 million fans, and it’s exactly what we needed ahead of Halloween. Reinhart starts the video by adding an eye to her forehead. She then gets creative with the look by creating a red heart around it and making it sparkle with gems. To make the third eye even more striking, she paints over the original tattoo to really make it pop! The finished result is simple, easy to replicate, and undeniably cool.

Lili Reinhart’s fans praise her for her epic Halloween makeup skills

The actress shared her thoughts behind the inspiration for this look with her caption, reminding us of the importance of drowning out the negativity in our lives. “Third Eye Halloween Makeup let everyone know you are all-seeing and not to f*** with you,” she wrote. Unsurprisingly, fans have been excited to stumble upon this makeup tutorial and have praised the actress for her skills.

“Girl! First… can I hire you to come do my makeup?! And second… that spooky polish on your nails tho,” a comment reads. “Is there anything this woman can’t do,” another fan wrote. Other reactions include “Omg I love seeing you being back the special effects make up,” “This is impressive!!!!,” and “your halloween makeup is always my favorite.”

Fans have also shown curiosity about Reinhart’s Halloween costume this year and if she will don matching outfits with her Riverdale costars and good friends Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch (although there has been no confirmation yet). In the past, the trio has dressed as the Powerpuff Girls, characters from Scooby Doo, characters from DC’s Batman, and the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Fans of Reinhart look forward to the spooky season every year because she delivers the goods: she always has an impressive costume and often shows off her makeup skills, much of which is self-learned from YouTube. The star is also a CoverGirl ambassador, and when it comes to her everyday routine, she admits she prefers to keep it natural. “I’m very cheap, so I don’t like to buy things,” she told Allure in 2020. “I like to make sure I know I’m going to love [a beauty product] and that it’s going to work before I actually purchase it.”

Reinhart has been applauded for taking fans on her skincare journey. Although she has previously struggled with acne and scars, the actress has grown to love the skin she’s in and arrived at a place of acceptance (her complexion is mostly flawless these days). In an interview with Maire Claire, she made a powerful statement that echoed these feelings.

“No one cares about your acne except for you. Meaning that, no one is negatively affected by your acne. You are the only one who feels self-conscious about it,” she said. “Acne can bring out some kind of hyper-paranoia in us that makes us think that it’s going to impact things around us. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but nope, no one gives a cr** about the pimple on your forehead. To let it stop you from going out and feeling happy is only hurting yourself.” Wise words, indeed!

