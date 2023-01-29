Logan Paul steals the spotlight at WWE Royal Rumble

Logan Paul returned to WWE‘s brand of sports entertainment Saturday, and he brought the high spots.

A yearly tradition in the world of professional wrestling, the Royal Rumble’s 30-man battle royal dominated the Google search trends and Twitter. Since the winner is typically in the main event of Wrestlemania, all eyes were on Saturday’s match. Paul filled the 29th entry spot and immediately took over the spotlight with the most awe-inspiring moment of the night. He and wrestler Ricochet took to opposite sides of the ring, springboarding off the top rope with incredible height from each. It led to an epic mid-air collision that showcased both performers’ athleticism.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

As quickly as Paul has been thrust into the WWE spotlight, many were wondering if the YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned wrestler would do the unthinkable and main event the biggest event in sports entertainment. Fans in attendance weren’t going for that, and Paul heard a chorus of boos when he found himself in the final three. They went home happy as Cody Rhodes eliminated Paul. Regardless, the YouTuber did his job well, giving the crowd in attendance and those watching on Peacock reason to get on their feet.

That was insane! — BroDudeBro (@dudebroing) January 29, 2023

I do not tweet often.

I don’t even like Logan Paul.

But he IS WWE material.

Respect for that kind of talent — C0INNN (@zeitweisebegabt) January 29, 2023

The controversial celebrity hasn’t been in the ring since November when he took on WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The WWE is no stranger to celebrity encounters. Over the years, the company has enlisted the services of everyone from Liberace, Aretha Franklin, and Alice Cooper all the way to the modern pop stars, like Stephen Amell and Bad Bunny. However, none have shown the aptitude for sports entertainment quite like Paul.

When can we expect to see “The Maverick” back in a WWE ring? Considering his limited deal with the company, he’ll almost certainly return for Wrestlemania. It appears he is being positioned for a match with Seth Rollins, but, come on, we all want to see Brock Lesnar put Paul in his place, right?

As much excitement as Paul added to the event, what fans really wanted was The Rock.

Leading to the match, there had been rampant gossip about Johnson climbing back into the squared circle. As much as his fans love Johnson the action movie star, what they have been begging for one last glimpse of The Rock. As of the time of writing, the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment hadn’t shown his face at the Royal Rumble, but they were still holding out hope that he would appear before the show ended.