If we saw what was unfolding during the events of 'Multiverse of Madness,' we'd probably say 'WOW!' too.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness out in theaters now, some may wonder what Owen Wilson’s Mobius from the Disney Plus series Loki is thinking about all the dimension-hopping shenanigans.

As Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may remember, Mobius was an agent with the Time Variance Authority, an organization designed to clamp down on branching timelines that create alternate realities. Surely, the exploits of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, using alternate dimensions as their personal playgrounds would not bode well with the bureaucrat — or at the very least make him utter his signature “wow!”

Michael Waldron, who created Loki and penned Multiverse of Madness, is now offering his two cents on how the blue-eyed TVA agent would react. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Waldron said the events in Multiverse of Madness will probably cause “some branches going all over the place” in season two of Loki.

“I imagine Mobius is out there watching this on a monitor, having to light up a cigarette and saying, ‘Oh my god,’” he said, adding that the agent would probably be floored by what he sees taking place. “I guess we’ll have to wait and find out what that means for those guys.”

Check out the dimension-jumping antics of Strange and company in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters now.