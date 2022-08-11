Loki is back in action with season two currently in production. The time-traveling Asgardian/Frost Giant has left the timeline in quite a state after he and his variant, Sylvie, went to The Citadel at the End of Time, with the latter killing He Who Remains, a pivotal act in the upcoming Multiverse Saga. Now photos from the set show Sylvie back in action, and many wonder what she will do now that she has enacted her vengeance at the cost of fracturing the multiverse.

Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino, was introduced in season one as a female variant of Loki, one who was being hunted by the Time Variance Authority. Sylvie’s main goal was to bring down the TVA which led her to He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors, waiting for them at The Citadel at the End of Time. Despite explaining to her that killing him would bring about an even worse version of himself, who we know as Kang the Conqueror, the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, she did so anyway, breaking down afterward. This decision has put in motion the events that will lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at the end of phase six.

Season two will hopefully explain to us what happened to Sylvie after she changed the course of the timeline, but from what we can gather from these pictures, she’s spending some time in a 1970’s McDonalds.

More of Loki and Sylvie 💚 pic.twitter.com/2U4Awe0yzF — Katja (@mrzelcas) August 10, 2022

The images, which are now on Twitter, show Hiddleston and Di Martino on set together, so we do know that the two lovers will find a way back to one another. Sylvie seems to be wearing the breastplate we saw in the first season, though some further embellishment has been added to the golden piece at the top of the plate. The character also seems to have changed up her hairdo, sporting a more period-appropriate style, if that is the case then how long has Sylvie been there?

In another shot, Sylvie appears to be taking things very chill in a bathrobe inside Mcdonald’s, this could either be a Big Lebowski moment for the character, or the actor was wearing in between takes to ward off the cold. Unlike Loki, Sylvie, and the TVA we cannot simply open doors through time to the moment this show airs to find out for sure; we will all have to take the slow route and wait for it to land on Disney Plus in the summer of 2023.