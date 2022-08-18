‘The Lord of the Rings’ spin-off movies on Aragorn, Gollum, Gandalf, and more could be on the way

Fans of all things Middle-earth were met with big news recently, following the news that Swedish company Embracer Group had entered into an agreement to acquire the IP rights of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed literary works The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit via Middle-earth Enterprises.

With the potential new acquisition, it looks like we could be getting a myriad of new spin-off moves from some of Middle-earth’s most recognizable faces.

In a press release announcing the news, Embracer Group outlined potential other media opportunities from within Tolkien’s works that it would be interested in exploring. This includes films centered around Aragorn, Gollum, Gandalf, and then some.

“Other opportunities include exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn, and other characters from the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and continue to provide new opportunities for fans to explore this fictive world through merchandising and other experiences.”

This opens up seemingly endless opportunities for new LOTR content and is one step closer to giving us the seasons-long Gimli series we simply all deserve.

These potential opportunities come in addition to all the Lord of the Rings media that is expected to drop over the next few years, kicking off with Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series launching next month.

Following that, Warner Bros. is set to launch the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in 2024, set for release in 2024, and the mobile game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.