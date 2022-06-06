Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are no longer a couple, confirmed by Steve Harvey

Comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey has confirmed some sad news: celebrity couple Michael B. Jordan and Harvey’s daughter Lori have indeed broken up.

The Judge Steve Harvey host announced the news on his other TV show – The Steve Harvey Morning Show, according to Vulture. People began to suspect something was up with the couple when Lori removed all references to Jordan on her Instagram page.

Steve confirmed the breakup on Monday (June 6) by saying “I’ve heard about it, you know. I wish them well. I’m Team Lori 1,000 percent. … It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.”

He then took to his trademark humor about the situation, saying that it’s smarter to get out of a relationship early rather than have to shell out money for a divorce. Also, it’s much easier to break up through social media, he said.

“I’mma have to start breaking up on IG ’cause this going-to-court is costly,” he said.

Jordan, for his part, still has Lori on his Instagram page, although he appeared at the NBA Finals yesterday looking dejected.

Before Harvey announced the news on his show, a source told People that the couple is “completely heartbroken” and that “they still love each other.” The source also said the couple was considering eventually walking down the aisle.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”