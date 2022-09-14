Louis Tomlinson says he and 1D bandmates nearly drowned their security guard during prank

“It was the best!”. So said former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson, after explaining they almost accidentally drowned their security guard.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night, the singer discussed his upcoming album and the challenge of “coming out of a band the size of One Direction and kind of finding your feet musically.”

.@Louis_Tomlinson performs "Bigger Than Me" pic.twitter.com/Ef8by01Hr6 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 14, 2022

Faith in the Future is the title of the album, available on November 11. Tomlinson explained he went through a trial and error process when making his own music initially, but that he is happier now with the results and ultimately concluded, “This record, I’m certain, defines me better as an artist and that makes me really proud.”

Tomlinson also referred back to his 1D days when the band was the quintessential heartthrob quintet, telling a story when he and his mates once threw ice water on a member of their own security team while he was sleeping, expecting to wake him up.

That didn’t happen. So they threw more water on him.

Tomlinson, who also claimed during this interview that he had a master key at a hotel, explained that the security guard would sleep head down with his forehead resting on his forearm, thus using his elbow as a sort of pillow. What they didn’t realize is that this created a sort of pocket for the water to remain in.

As a result, while they continued to throw more water on him, the thing that finally woke him up was that he was choking on the water. Tomlinson explained that the guard sucked the water in and he woke up suffocating, fighting himself from drowning.

Of course, though not further explained, it can be safely assumed (based on Tomlinson’s laughter, at least) that this guard was totally fine after waking up, seeing as he no longer had his face to the water. It was likely a wild couple of seconds, however, immediately after he awoke.

Perhaps that particular member of the security team has faith in the future.