‘Love Island’ fan favorites will get second chance at love as producers switch up the show’s next season

There have been many great contestants in the history of Love Island and while some of them are still happily coupled up, many more are now single and may get a second shot at finding love thanks to an upcoming All-Stars season reported to be in the works at ITV2.

According to MailOnline, the South Africa-based winter season of Love Island won’t be taking place this year due to its low ratings, but will instead be replaced by an All-Stars season airing in early 2024. Insiders told the publication that the All Stars season will see the return of not only past contestants from the original series, but also fan favorites from the U.S. and Australia spinoff shows. There have been 4 seasons of Love Island Australia so far, while Love Island USA is in the midst of airing season 5.

“The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time… viewers just aren’t interested in watching the show twice a year,” the source told MailOnline. “It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love. In terms of iconic Love Island stars who are now happily married including the likes of Olivia Attwood, producers are looking into cameo appearances so that they still involve fan favorites from the years gone by.”

Some of the cast members who might return are reported by the publication to include Georgia Steel and Megan Barton-Hanson. Maura Higgins has admitted to being approached about a return but said she declined to appear. “I can’t see myself ever doing that again, no,” she admitted. “I’ve been asked, but I’ve said no. I just think, I’ve done it once, I’ve had my time on Love Island. I don’t really want to go back in time, I want to look to the future.”

Steel, who is now 25, appeared in season 4 of the hit show and was eliminated along with Sam Bird. They broke up just three months after the show, Bird announced on Twitter. Steel has since appeared on several other reality shows, including Celebs Go Dating and MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

As for Barton-Hanson, the season 4 bombshell made it to the finale with Wes Nelson but placed in fourth. Barton-Hanson and Nelson split after six months together, she announced on her Instagram Stories at the time, according to Cosmopolitan.

The All-Stars series won’t be the first time contestants have returned to the villa for a second shot at love; producers sent in returning contestant Adam Collard in season 8. Collard first appeared in season 4 of the original Love Island show. In season 9, producers sent in two past islanders, this time former contestants from Love Island Australia. Jessie Wynter, an alum from season 2, and season 3 star Aaron Waters, both joined the cast in South Africa.

Most recently, in season 10 of Love Island, producers brought back Kady McDermott, who first made her Love Island debut back in season 2 of the show.