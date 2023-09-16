‘Love Island’ season 2 cast: Where are they now?

Who stayed together after 'Love Island' season 2, and what have the characters been up to since the finale?

The Love Island gods have finally bestowed season 5 of the show upon us. While viewers learn all about the new cast, you may find yourself waxing nostalgic about seasons gone by. Perhaps you’re wondering what’s going on in the lives of all your old faves (and villains!) now that they’re off the island and permanently on dry land.

If you find yourself wondering about season 2, look no further! Season 2 of the CBS show was a real curveball. It was originally scheduled to premiere in May 2020, but as you can imagine, that didn’t quite go to plan. Instead, the show came out in August of that year. It was originally planned to take place in Fiji, just like season 1 did, but due to travel restrictions during the pandemic, the production had to be relocated to Las Vegas. Vegas is no Fiji, but hey, they do say what happens there, stays there. Unless, of course, your every move is being filmed for a reality show. But that certainly didn’t phase the islanders.

Or should we call them “villa-ers,” since this season of Love Island had no island at all. Instead, the cast lived in a bio-secure villa at the top of The Cromwell, a luxury Las Vegas hotel. The network required all the contestants to undergo quarantine prior to the beginning of production, and followed strict COVID protocols. Not exactly normal for Love Island, but all fans across the globe were grateful that CBS kept that Love Island content going during lockdown. After all, lockdown without TV? Talk about a nightmare.

There were 31 contestants in season 2, and ultimately, couple Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew emerged victorious. Here’s what’s been going on with the cast since filming ended.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

A go-go dancer and Jersey girl, Justine melted hearts around the globe with her upbeat personality and friendly nature. One of the first contestants to enter the villa, she initially had trouble finding a match, and paired with various other men throughout the season, including Jeremiah and Tre. Eventually, she found her man. After pairing up with Caleb on day 12, the sweet couple became fan favorites, eventually winning the competition.

Justine and Caleb did stay together for four months after the show wrapped, but the pressure of a long-distance relationship just became too much, and they ultimately broke up, announcing the split on their respective Instagram accounts.

Since the show ended, Justine has been living in Los Angeles. You may have caught her on your screen again if you watch The Challenge: USA, where she competed and came in third place. She also works as an influencer and model, and is a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, a clothing brand.

As for Caleb, he’s done some modeling as well, working with brands such as Bacardi, Hyundai, and even a teeth whitening brand called ARC.

Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks

Free-spirited Cali girl Cely and college track-and-field star Johnny came in second place in the competition, pairing up on only Day 2 and staying together through the finals. Their relationship was a fan favorite, as the playful couple constantly laughed together, even saying they loved each other early on in the competition. While they didn’t win, they did leave the show as a couple. Unfortunately, they’ve since broken up, announcing the split on their respective Instagram accounts.

Like Justine, Cely appeared as a contestant on The Challenge: USA. These days, she is promoting her music on her social media accounts, and even created a music video for a song called “What You Playin’ For” on her YouTube channel.

As for Johnny, he too has appeared in other reality shows, including The Challenge: Ride or Die and a Jersey Shore spinoff called All Star Shore. Like his partner Cely, he too aspires to be a singer, and released a music single called “Treat Me.”

Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb

When Moira joined the cast, she had recently gotten out of an eight-year relationship because her partner wasn’t ready for marriage. Moira had many different relationships throughout her time on the island. Initially, when Calvin professed his love, Moira turned him down. But Moira changed her tune when new girls entered the villa, and she realized Calvin may have something to offer that she didn’t want to miss out on. The two eventually paired up, and they came in third place. Did they stay together? As you might have guessed, based on their castmates’ relationship fates, this duo also split up, citing long-distance as the cause of the break-up.

Moira now lives in Miami, working as an influencer for brands like CELSIUS Energy Drink, and as a model for Nike and Eddie Bauer. She’s also interested in acting, and has had minor roles in shows like Gossip Girl, Younger, and Billions.

From the looks of Calvin’s instagram grid, he’s also doing a fair bit of modeling, as well as traveling, surfing, and attending concerts.

Laurel Goldman and Carrington Rodriguez

Laurel was a stunning blonde eyelash extension tech from Alabama. Later in the season, she paired with Carrington, a sales rep from Utah and a self-proclaimed huge rom-com fan, and the pair came in fourth place in the competition.

The road to love wasn’t smooth for this duo, as Carrington previously paired with Kiersten. That pair split when Kiersten wanted more from the relationship than Carrington was willing to give. Once paired with Laurel, the relationship was smooth sailing… for a while. But Carrington had a wandering eye, pursuing Lakeynn right in front of Laurel. He ultimately picked Laurel at the re-coupling despite his disrespectful flirting, and she forgave him for his indiscretion.

However, this fraught relationship didn’t last long (surprise surprise). Despite coming in fourth place once he paired with Laurel, it wasn’t meant to be. The two parted ways shortly after the show ended, lasting barely three months before ending their romance.

Laurel is now living in Los Angeles. She’s even in a new relationship, dating clothing designer Bryce Jordan. She works as an influencer, promoting and modeling for brands like Forever 21 and SHEIN.

As for Carrington, he’s back in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah. Previously a sales rep, he is now pursuing a modeling career, working for brands like Jack Wills and Playboy.