Lucasfilm forgets how to spell the names of its own Jedi in official ‘Star Wars’ post

The official Star Wars account on Facebook shared a post that misspelled the name of one of the most famous Jedi.

Kit Fisto, the Jedi Master who fought during the Clone Wars and died as a result of Order 66, was massacred again recently when the Star Wars account on Facebook misspelled his name as “Kit Fitzo”. The account was sharing a competition to win a Hasbro ‘Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Lightsaber’.

Image via Lucasfilm

First appearing in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Kit Fisto also appeared in many episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He has become somewhat of a meme among Star Wars fans, as the green-skinned alien was redesigned between Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. His early design is widely regarded as the better design, but it was likely changed because the Jedi Master was simply portrayed by different actors in both films.

Kit Fisto’s lightsaber is one of three lightsabers mentioned in the post, alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi’s blue lightsaber and Count Dooku’s red lightsaber. Those two names are perfectly fine, with the misspelling isolated to Kit Fisto. There’s always the possibility that the Star Wars account misspelled the Jedi’s name intentionally, as a reference to Fisto’s washboard abs.

Although it is more than likely this was just an unintentional oversight, which for the Jedi Master who appeared throughout the prequels, is quite an insult. Of course, the Reddit comment section shares the sentiment, with one Redditor commenting, “My boy Kit Fisto did not smile one time in Episode 2, get a horrible redesign in Episode 3 and die instantly to be disrespected in this manner.”

One Redditor came up with a Morbius reference in no time at all with, “It’s Fitz’in time?”

Another one took the misspelling even further with, “Can’t wait to buy my Kitz Tiffo lightsaber.”

We can all see the humor in this situation, and let’s face it, when you have as many characters in a franchise as Star Wars has, there are going to be some eventual errors and misspellings. It is a little funnier when you think about the fact that Disney runs everything to do with Star Wars and that they can probably afford a proofreader or two.

Let’s hope that Dearth Voder and Luck Skoolwacker are not the account’s next victims.