Madonna fans are ready to wage war against anyone who dares to mock her coming out video
Madonna caused some confusion on Sunday when she took to TikTok to come out by (somehow fittingly) attempting to throw some underwear into a waste basket, as one does. The Queen of Pop being gay is hardly surprising, but some are accusing her of wanting media attention, or mocking her appearance.
In some harsh and unwarranted remarks, ITV’s Lorraine Kelly compared Madonna’s surgically altered face to a “boiled egg,” which didn’t sit well with the singer’s fan base, or the LGBT+ community at large.
One Twitter user reminded everyone that Madonna’s long history of dating women predates the internet, and her coming out video is not simply her joining some kind of online trend, or looking for attention as the ITV presenter implied.
Some could do with a little reminder that celebrities, or anyone for that matter, are under no obligation to explicitly and publicly label their sexuality. Even if it was Madonna’s wish to only do it now, the singer was one of the loudest advocates for the fight against AIDS at the peak of her career in the 1980s and 1990s. Internet personality Matt Bernstein put it best, “yeah her aesthetics can be wacky but she is always mother.”
Another Twitter user had an eloquent and straight to the point response to a member of the LGBT+ community who refused to accept Madonna with open arms. “Learn your history,” they remarked.
If there were any doubts Madonna has always stood up for her LGBT+ fans, this video will likely lay the issue to rest.
To those who haven’t been paying attention, it might seem that Madonna is just now coming out at 64 years-old, but one must only be somewhat familiar with the singer to realize she had always been living her truth, as well as fighting for those who did the same.