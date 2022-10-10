Madonna fans are ready to wage war against anyone who dares to mock her coming out video

Madonna caused some confusion on Sunday when she took to TikTok to come out by (somehow fittingly) attempting to throw some underwear into a waste basket, as one does. The Queen of Pop being gay is hardly surprising, but some are accusing her of wanting media attention, or mocking her appearance.

In some harsh and unwarranted remarks, ITV’s Lorraine Kelly compared Madonna’s surgically altered face to a “boiled egg,” which didn’t sit well with the singer’s fan base, or the LGBT+ community at large.

Lorraine Kelly who apparently is an ambassador for mental health and “champion of women” slagging off Madonna’s age and pitting 2 women against each other for no reason? DISGUSTING! ITV truly are trash #Lorraine #PayYourTaxes #Scottish pic.twitter.com/Q0cIonXNt9 — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) October 10, 2022

One Twitter user reminded everyone that Madonna’s long history of dating women predates the internet, and her coming out video is not simply her joining some kind of online trend, or looking for attention as the ITV presenter implied.

For those dismissing Madonna and thinking she's jumping on an internet trend, she was having sex with women before there was the internet. pic.twitter.com/MV3NvPjKpm — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) October 10, 2022

Some could do with a little reminder that celebrities, or anyone for that matter, are under no obligation to explicitly and publicly label their sexuality. Even if it was Madonna’s wish to only do it now, the singer was one of the loudest advocates for the fight against AIDS at the peak of her career in the 1980s and 1990s. Internet personality Matt Bernstein put it best, “yeah her aesthetics can be wacky but she is always mother.”

before you clown madonna’s look, just remember that woman was holding fundraisers for AIDS when other celebs wouldn’t even talk about gays for fear of losing their careers. yeah her aesthetics can be wacky but she is always mother pic.twitter.com/A21KTbiT2N — matt (@mattxiv) October 10, 2022

Another Twitter user had an eloquent and straight to the point response to a member of the LGBT+ community who refused to accept Madonna with open arms. “Learn your history,” they remarked.

We don’t invite you to the LGBTQ+ community. Madonna has done more for gay rights than you will even achieve and helped with the destigmatisation of queer people even when it meant potentially losing her career. She’s a huge reason why we’re where we are. Learn your history. https://t.co/vqCTcW6o08 — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) October 10, 2022

If there were any doubts Madonna has always stood up for her LGBT+ fans, this video will likely lay the issue to rest.

Some of y’all need to put respect on Madonna’s name. Her philanthropy and activism for gay rights when no one else dared to talk about them is something to never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/NK5ZfuBwqN — madge gone wild // finally enough love (@justIikeaprayer) October 10, 2022

To those who haven’t been paying attention, it might seem that Madonna is just now coming out at 64 years-old, but one must only be somewhat familiar with the singer to realize she had always been living her truth, as well as fighting for those who did the same.