Magic: The Gathering Arena Announces Historic Anthology 3 And Cube Draft

Wizards of the Coast announced on Magic: The Gathering‘s official Twitch channel that Historic Anthology 3 is coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena in May. They also revealed during the Weekly MTG live stream that in-person Arena Cube Drafts will finally come to the platform in June. This follows the successful implementation of live 8-person Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths drafts on Arena in April.

The most recent edition of Weekly MTG was full of exciting announcements, as the hosts revealed that the 3rd edition of the Historic Anthology will drop on May 21st. They even teased two of the 27 cards from Magic‘s history coming to Arena for the first time: Phyrexian Obliterator and Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger will soon join the Arena-exclusive format.

Magic: The Gathering Arena Announces Historic Anthology 3, Cube Draft 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wizards plans to debut the rest of the Historic Anthology 3 cards with a special preview day on May 8th, alongside streamers and MTG influencers. The whole bundle of cards will cost 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold.

The hosts also revealed that the new Jumpstart set will arrive on Arena in July and become legal in Historic. Arena’s events team also plans to introduce cards from older, remastered sets to the format, starting with Amonkhet Remastered. Their plan is to have the Historic Ranked Queue up much more often than has been the case recently.

The live stream also teased the long-awaited introduction of in-person Arena Cube drafts to the platform. According to the Events Designer Andy Clautice, the Cube Sealed event was very successful. They chose to make the Cube format Sealed as the devs hadn’t yet implemented in-person drafts. Now that this is possible, Arena‘s Events team plans to include more exciting build-around cards in the upcoming Draft Cube.

Finally, the stream presented the slate of special Magic: The Gathering Arena events for May. On the weekend of May 9th, the Mountains of Mana event will let players cast Ikoria’s biggest creatures and spells with free Treasure Tokens. From May 16th-18th, Battle Royale will provide players with a preconstructed deck full of monsters and an Omniscience emblem. And last but not least, Clever Reflections from May 22nd-25th is a Historic Artisan event. Players who join these special events will receive free alternate art card styles.

With so much to look forward to on Magic: The Gathering Arena in May, which events or formats do you plan on playing? Let us know down below.