Magic: The Gathering Reveals Limited Edition The Walking Dead Cards

Wizards of the Coast is certainly no stranger to crossovers where Magic: The Gathering is concerned and this latest collaboration undoubtedly takes the cake as one of the card game’s best to date. As anyone who’s been eagerly awaiting the finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead will know, the episode has been delayed numerous times over the last several months due to COVID-19, and despite production on the series having long since concluded, only now is the network finally ready to give the fans what they’ve been waiting for.

The Whisperer War will finally come to an end beginning October 4th, which is the same day Magic fans will be able to pre-order a new Secret Lair bundle adorned with some familiar faces from the show. You can check out two of the cards so far revealed – Michonne, Ruthless Survivor and Negan, the Cold-Blooded – via the gallery down below, courtesy of exclusive reveals provided to The Hollywood Reporter and GameSpot, respectively.

As is the case with all Secret Lair products, Wizards wants to make sure that everyone interested in securing the neat memorabilia needn’t worry about frantically hitting the page refresh button to get their order in. Any placed between October 4th-12th will be honored and guaranteed, though once the latter date has passed, they’ll no longer be available, at least via official means. Should you miss the window, expect to pay a pretty premium on the secondary market.

It’s worth noting, too, that unlike many promotional releases, all the cards included in this set will be legal in Eternal formats, including Commander, so you might want to think about getting two – one for play; one for display. Secret Lair X The Walking Dead will go on sale direct from Wizards for $49.99/£49.99/€54.99 on the aforementioned date.

We’ll be on the lookout for further reveals in the run up to launch, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you think of Magic: The Gathering‘s Negan and Michonne cards in the usual place below!