Magic: The Gathering X The Walking Dead Cards Have Had Their Legality Changed

A controversial set of limited edition cards revealed for Magic: The Gathering last year has once again become a hot topic on social media due to a series of undocumented changes.

For those not in the know, Wizards of the Coast announced in 2019 that a crossover product with AMC’s The Walking Dead would contain bespoke cards not only extremely limited in availability but legal in certain formats. Presented in the form of a Secret Lair drop – premium bundles that can only be pre-ordered during a small timeframe – Rick, Daryl, Michonne, Glenn and Negan all boast unique effects and, particularly in the case of Rick, Steadfast Leader, have proven to be incredibly strong when used in Magic Online, where they’re already available.

Unsurprisingly, criticism of the move has been fierce ever since, though fans have recently been given renewed hope after what appears to be a change of heart on Wizards’ part.

The official Gatherer database now lists Rick and his fellow post-apocalyptic survivors as not being playable in any formats, though sadly, it seems folks already celebrating the move may have done so too soon. Over on his personal blog, lead designer Mark Rosewater has said that the change is nothing more than an error. “It’s waiting to be fixed,” he stated in response to one follower’s request for clarification, though doesn’t reveal when the fix will be implemented.

In any case, it looks like Magic: The Gathering X The Walking Dead is likely to remain just as sought-after as ever. Physical copies of the cards are expected to start shipping any day now, so it won’t be long before they start showing up in the wild. Are you one of many who pre-ordered the mega popular Secret Lair drop, though, or did you abstain? Let us know down below!