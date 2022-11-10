Mandy Moore and ‘This Is Us’ team will assault your tear ducts with a new show

If you’re working on your Christmas wish lists, you might want to add boxes of Kleenex and bottles of wine to the list with the announcement that Mandy Moore and the creators of This Is Us are working together once again.

That’s right, cue the tears and be prepared for ugly crying because Deadline shares that Hulu’s upcoming Twin Flames will bring Moore, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, and Rebecca Addelman together for the series. Twin Flames is based on a podcast of the same name by Wondery Plus, and the premise is as exciting as it is emotional.

Wondery describes the podcast as follows:

“We all want love, that happily-ever-after feeling of finding your soulmate. What if someone not only claimed they could help you find that perfect partner, they guaranteed it? Jeff and Shaleia, a young couple famous on YouTube, teach about ‘Twin Flames’ — a deep, romantic connection with your perfect partner in their videos. It’s divine love, you’re designed for no one else, and they’re designed for no one else, but the path to finding your Twin Flame isn’t so simple. Some followers claim they were encouraged to cut ties with friends and family that are holding them back, and to claim their Twin Flame by any means necessary. From Wondery, Twin Flames is a podcast about what happens when the quest for love turns into a dangerous obsession.”

The podcast is available for anyone who simply can’t wait to get a preview of what we’ll see when Twin Flames makes its Hulu debut.

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, says the following about working with Moore and how easy the decision to work with her again was.

“Mandy is one of those rare and exceptionally talented artists who’s as brilliant on the screen as she is off, with a keen eye and natural instinct for uncovering fascinating material. Working with Mandy over the course of her award-winning six years on This Is Us, cemented our desire to extend our relationship with her, and we are incredibly excited to develop projects together in the years to come.”

Moore will star and EP in Twin Flames, which Rebecca Addelman writes, and they’ve also given a preview as to what we should look forward to in the television adaptation.

While the podcast focuses more on the couple behind the Twin Flame YouTube, the series will highlight two women who are seduced and pulled into the teachings of the “Twin Flame” phenomenon. It’s all desperation and desire mixed with danger and obsession, and it’ll be a cautionary tale as much as an entertaining watch.

Twin flames, Mandy Moore, and the brains behind This Is Us — the mix sounds like the perfect recipe for high-level emotions and tears, so just what we’ve been missing since This Is Us closed the final chapter.