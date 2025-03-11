Over the years, Marco Rubio’s stance on immigration and foreign policy has evolved. After an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2016, Rubio returned to the Senate, where he positioned himself as a strong conservative voice.

Recommended Videos

These days, Rubio has been making headlines for his firm stance on national security. Particularly, his recent AI-driven initiative to revoke visas for foreign nationals who show support for certain terrorist organizations has been the talk of the town. But beyond the political debates, and mostly due to his first and last name, many have become increasingly interested in knowing what Marco Rubio’s ethnicity is.

From law school to public office

Marco Rubio attended the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in Political Science. He subsequently followed suit with a law degree from the University of Miami. His political ambitions became clear early on, and he wasted no time entering the public arena. One of his first political roles was working for Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a fellow Cuban-American. She is also the first Hispanic woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. From there on, he gained experience in local government. Rubio served on the West Miami City Commission before being elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1999.

His political rise continued as he became Speaker of the Florida House. He also won a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2010. His political approach shifted over time, aligning more closely with the populist wing of the Republican Party. By 2025, he had taken on a new role — Secretary of State under President Donald Trump. As Secretary of State, Rubio has adopted an even tougher stance on national security. This, of course, includes his push to revoke visas for those found supporting terrorist organizations.

What is Marco Rubio’s ethnicity?

Talks of Marco Rubio’s ethnicity are not new. Given his ability to connect with Hispanic voters, and his fluency in Spanish, many have been curious. Some assume he has roots in Latin America, while others have speculated about different backgrounds.

Marco Rubio is Cuban-American. He was born in Miami, Florida, in 1971, but his immediate family began in Cuba. His parents, Mario and Oriales Rubio, left the island in 1956, years before Fidel Castro’s communist revolution. At the time, Fulgencio Batista was still in power, and many Cubans were already seeking better opportunities abroad. The Rubio family was among those who made their way to the United States in search of economic stability and a brighter future.

Once in the U.S., Rubio’s parents worked hard to build a life for themselves and their children. His father found work as a banquet bartender, while his mother worked both as a hotel maid and a stay-at-home mom. The family first settled in Miami before moving to Las Vegas for a period.

Like many Cuban-American families, his household was bilingual. Furthermore, Rubio was immersed in both American culture and the customs his parents brought with them from Cuba. Today, he has been on the receiving end of both praise and backlash for his polarizing stances on national security.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy