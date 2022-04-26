Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ film finally gets its release date

Alongside the release date that was revealed for the film, fans also now have their first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Margot Robbie’s live-action Barbie film has finally received its release date, alongside a first look at the actress in her role.

News about the upcoming Warner Bros. movie was shared today at CinemaCon. The event saw the announcement of Barbie’s release date, which will be July 21, 2023.

Production on the project is currently underway. The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig who co-wrote the script alongside Noah Baumbach. Along with the release date, a first look has been shared via Variety which sees Barbie riding along in her signature pink convertible.

The cast of this upcoming adventure film includes a ton of household names, among them Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.

Back in 2021, Robbie spoke about her decision to bring the iconic childhood toy to the big screen explaining that it comes with “a lot of baggage”.

“it comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Barbie is currently still in production so it may be a while before we receive our first trailer for the film. Now with a release date, fans can look forward to seeing the movie in theatres on July 21, 2023.