Mariah Carey McDonald’s Partnership Explained

Are you ever likely to see Mariah Carey at your local McDonald’s, chowing down on a Big Mac? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean the world-renowned singer and songwriter is averse to putting her stamp on the fast-food restaurant chain. The partnership, which can only be described as coming out of left field, will see Carey front a series of deals throughout the Holiday season, beginning in the U.S. on Dec. 13.

To cut through the roundabout marketing lingo, what this means for you, the consumer, is deceptively simple. Beginning on the aforementioned date, anyone who uses the McDonald’s app and spends at least $1 at participating stores will get a free menu item. What freebie you’ll find in the brown paper bag will differ each day leading up to Dec. 25. See below for the full schedule.

Far be it from burger fans to scoff at the opportunity to score some “free” grub, then, though it would be remiss of us not to mention that fans are slightly confused by McDonald’s let’s, say… unconventional announcement. Featuring Carey apparently emerging from the ocean in a formal dress and the Golden Arches floating ominously in the background,

Mariah’s back for the holiday season and this time, she’s bringing a whole menu with her pic.twitter.com/loeeSfe6k2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 10, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the above has prompted replies such as these to surface online

what in the climate change is happening here https://t.co/yaK7TDrsQo — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 10, 2021

imagine it's day 23 of survivor, you wake up and see this https://t.co/QeOKOeJcAO — goob (@gabebergado) November 10, 2021

Why is she hanging out at a McDonald's that just got swallowed up by the ocean? https://t.co/kkwenl3xIy — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) November 10, 2021

Is she rescuing McDonald’s from drowning? What is the concept here? Also the photoshop— much to think about https://t.co/EAWYnexjyQ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 10, 2021

Whether it intended to or not, then, McDonald’s has inadvertently triggered debates over climate change and why Carey, decidedly overdressed for the occasion, looks ecstatic to have just escaped from an underwater fast-food dining experience which, we can tell you right now, wouldn’t be at all fun without some properly sealed windows.

It might be time to get the Krusty Krab on the phone for some pointers.