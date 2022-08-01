Marilyn Monroe’s estate doesn’t care that you don’t like Ana de Armas’ ‘Blonde’ accent

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix drama, Blonde, and her transformation is almost otherworldly.

Marilyn Monroe is an icon in the entertainment realm, and de Armas is the latest in a quintessential list of actresses to tell her bittersweet story. Blonde is based upon a novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, which is a fictionalized story of Monroe’s life and relationships.

That being said, some fans weren’t sold on de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe’s voice. Monroe’s estate, however, isn’t too concerned with what’s being said about the accent de Armas worked on for the film. The Monroe estate is owned by Authentic Brands Group, whose president of entertainment, Marc Rosen, told Variety that they’re thrilled to see de Armas in Blonde.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

The vocal journey for de Armas wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. In an interview with The Times of London, she said the process was quite taxing.

“It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing and some ADR sessions to get the accent right. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

Blonde is set to be released on Netflix on Sept. 28. The film will undeniably mark an important moment for de Armas and an emotional and heartwrenching look at some of Monroe’s most vulnerable experiences.