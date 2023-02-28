Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to only have three toes in viral photo

A lot of people are curious about Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s feet today after a viral photo made the rounds supposedly showing that the politician only has three toes. Why is this important? Who knows but it’s pretty hilarious.

The photo in question shows MTG in a peach-colored sleeveless dress wearing open-toed sandals. A closeup of her feet shows three toes on each. Take a look:

That’s pretty irrefutable evidence, right? Unfortunately (or fortunately if you’re an MTG fan), like so many other things online, the photo was doctored. The original photo isn’t necessarily much better, as only four toes can be seen, but that can be chalked up to a combination of the low resolution of the photo and her footwear.

Everyone speculating after the beach photos a while back that she has 3 toes have been proven wrong. She definitely has at least 4. pic.twitter.com/tGmZJImacs — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 5, 2022

Despite the photoshop, it’s pretty obvious that she has weird toes. Should we not be talking about her weird toes? This woman does love attention, after all. She did scream profanities at the President during the State of the Union address like a drunk Eagles fan, she did parade a balloon around congress for a photo op so, all’s fair in love and press.

This comes on the heels (and toes) of a viral tweet from yesterday where the representative claimed she was “attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son.” Irony plus hypocrisy what a combination.

I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son.



They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.



They are self righteous, insane, and… https://t.co/cJWLIAKiyp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2023

Taylor Greene has yet to comment on toegate but it would surprise no one if she’s planning to drop from the ceiling of congress barefoot hanging by a wire like Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible.

We’ll keep you posted when/if this inevitably happens.