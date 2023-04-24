Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she’ll follow Tucker Carlson ‘wherever he goes’ backfires faster than you can say ‘unemployment line’

Marjorie Taylor Greene is doling out a healthy dose of comedic relief this afternoon, after she took to social media to announce her mindless devotion to Tucker Carlson and her heart’s most genuine desire to stand with the ex-Fox News anchor wherever he goes.

News broke this morning that Carlson and Fox News had decided to part ways, and the decision didn’t seem to be something mutually agreed upon, as fans quickly recalled Carlson signing off Friday evening with the promise of speaking to audiences again on Monday. It comes as both a surprise and no surprise at all to many that Carlson is no longer with the company, and other than a nod to his time with Fox, the broadcast network didn’t have much to say regarding his position with them coming to a quick end.

Greene’s support says she’ll follow him anywhere, and fans are responding with all the places they’ll go — and you’re not alone if you’re picturing some kind of twisted Dr. Seuss reference.

I stand with @TuckerCarlson.



Wherever he goes. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 24, 2023

Twitter users immediately pointed out the irony in the situation as the unemployment line is the first place they might be headed as they stand together. While Carlson will undeniably find another role to fill, the moment in between isn’t something fans are willing to let pass them by without a joke or two in the process.

I would LOVE to see you stand with @TuckerCarlson in the unemployment line. — Lana M Wiggins (@LanaMWiggins1) April 24, 2023

See what they did there?

In the unemployment line? Sure hope so. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) April 24, 2023

Unemployment line. Please go with him. Please. — Warren (@swd2) April 24, 2023

This Twitter user, and others like them, pointed out that Greene seemed to leave out a vital piece of the conversation: she does stand with Carlson and anyone else who keeps mum about negative aspects of her personality. If you sing her praises, she’ll stand beside you no matter what — but where’s the growth in that?

What Marjorie Taylor Greene means



I stand with political commentators like @TuckerCarlson who never say anything negative about me.



Wherever he goes. — RacquelMorris- Fluent In Sarcasm😜😉🙃 (@RacquelRMorris) April 24, 2023

Some Twitter users think Carlson might be headed somewhere other than the unemployment line, and they’re wondering if she’ll still be as willing to follow him there.

To prison — The_JL_Podcast (@The_JL_Podcast) April 24, 2023

Others wonder if she remembers the vitriol Carlson spewed about Donald Trump, the true apple of Greene’s eye. If she actively recalls his statements about Trump, would her opinion change? We think not, but these Tweets are bringing it to her attention regardless.

Others are joking that he will accept his next position at Mar-a-Lago, and maybe they’ll all become inseparable besties.

Rumor has it, that @TuckerCarlson has accepted a job as Assistant Manager of Events at the Mar-a-Lago Club. — Prof. John McLaughlin (@Harvard1988) April 24, 2023

Some fans wonder if Greene’s wording got it all wrong, is Carlson standing now, or are his actions today more like the little girl in this gif?

I’m pretty sure he’s not standing right now pic.twitter.com/wTSvLzHeA0 — Bev (@Garnet_2203) April 24, 2023

This Tweet sums up how everyone feels, regardless of where Carlson ends up next — and where Greene sets her sights on going, the majority of responses hope that it’s far…far away!

I hope he goes far, far away! See ya! — MaggieMc (@mugsaway28) April 24, 2023

Carlson or no Carlson, people just want Greene to go away.

Away? Does that mean you're going away???



Jamie — Jamie Mason (@JamieAnnMason) April 24, 2023

Carlson has yet to speak out about his separation from Fox News, but We Got This Covered will keep you updated as we learn more about the matter.