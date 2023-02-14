Mark Hamill’s Valentine is a hilariously awkward ‘Star Wars’ reference

If no one else is around to be your Valentine this year, it looks like we can always count on Mark Hamill to sweep us off our feet. An active twitter user, Hamill has provided some of the most wholesome moments the internet has ever seen, and this time he’s decided to win our hearts with humor. We’ve officially found another reason to respect this legendary Star Wars star.

Father may have been a more appropriate word here because frankly, Mark Hamill using the term “daddy” sort of gives us the ick. Still, this is all done in good fun, and it’s certainly worth a chuckle. Sure it’s kind of clunky, but so is love. Especially when it comes to the, let’s call it… rocky relationship between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. What can you do — parents, right?

The timestamp on this post tells us that Hamill was up pretty darn late, or early depending on which way you look at it — and, fans have taken notice. Dubbing his time during the witching hour “Hamill after midnight” one fan can’t seem to get enough.

Hamill after midnight is next level. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) February 14, 2023

“Next level” seems apt, and with the roll that Mark Hamill has found himself on, who knows what’s next. Whether he’s making an owl-centric Super Bowl pun, or posting about spy balloons — the man has been in rare form lately. All we can do now is patiently await is next tweet, and hope that it’s just as much of a doozy as his last.