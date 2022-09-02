Mark Ruffalo debuts his audition for the ‘Thee Megan Cinematic Universe’

Mark Ruffalo is a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran — respected, adored, and seasoned. Joining the superhero realm in 2012 as Bruce Banner, he’s got a cult following of those who love the scientist-turned-hero.

Ruffalo has carved out a Hulk-sized piece of our hearts, but he’s trying his hand, and his hips, at a new umbrella of the MCU: Thee Megan Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo has a body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody for days, and he’s Ruffalo-ing us up with those moves.

Megan Thee Stallion appeared in the third episode of the Disney Plus series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and fans can’t stop talking about it. By the looks of Ruffalo’s latest tweet, Marvel’s finest can’t get enough of the epic cameo either, and they want more Stallion!

Ruffalo decided to audition for Thee new MCU, and the video he used for his application is *chef kiss*. Shaking his hips in true Stallion fashion to one of her hit songs, Ruffalo’s giving us Elvis meets Shakira vibes — and those gyrating hips don’t lie!

I made it to the MCU, but it seems my audition for “thee Megan Cinematic Universe” is still under review. How’d I do @theestallion? 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/3kZIGh8vtn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 1, 2022

Fans weren’t the only ones impressed, either. When Megan Thee Stallion saw the video, she gave him a shout out leads us all to think he got a great big acceptance to Thee MCU — and rightfully so. The man’s got moves, and we’re hypnotized.

If you’ve missed the scene in She-Hulk with Megan Thee Stallion, she’s got you covered, and you can see a video clip of Jennifer Walters geeking out over her in the same fashion we all would.

MEGAN THEE STALLION AND SHE HULK THEE HOTTIE pic.twitter.com/nd6WomHk2H — 🃏: thee megtan enthusiast | stream sexy nukim!! (@nanamindi) September 1, 2022

We’re crossing our fingers that we get the ultimate team-up between Thee Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion soon, but until then, we’ve always got these Twitter interactions to warm our cold hearts. You can watch the first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney Plus.